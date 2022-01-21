ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong Will Cull Thousands of Hamsters and Small Animals After Delta Variant Was Detected in a Pet Shop

By Margaret Osborne
Cover picture for the articleHong Kong officials will cull 2,000 hamsters and small animals after a worker and 11 hamsters from the Little Boss pet shop tested positive for the Delta coronavirus variant, report Victor Ting, Gigi Choy and Elizabeth Cheung for the South China Morning Post. Hong Kong has taken a “zero...

AFP

Hong Kong warns animal lovers not to obstruct hamster cull

Hong Kong's government Friday warned local animal lovers not to obstruct its ongoing cull of small animals, a policy triggered when hamsters in a pet shop tested positive for the coronavirus. The Chinese city adheres to the mainland's strict "zero-Covid" policy, in which even the slightest sign of the virus is stamped out with contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines. The discovery of Covid-positive imported hamsters in the Little Boss pet store saw roughly 2,000 small pet shop mammals -- mostly hamsters, but also rabbits, chinchillas and guinea pigs -- culled as a "precautionary measure", with owners urged to surrender pets purchased after December 22. But the policy has sparked a backlash, with animal lovers stationing themselves outside the government-run hamster collection facility to dissuade owners from giving up their pets -- a move the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department condemned Friday.
The Independent

Endangered Egyptian vultures put in plastic bags and smuggled across India via sleeper train

Seven endangered Egyptian vultures were rescued from a train in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state after local police busted an inter-state smuggling racket.Authorities in the state’s Khandwa district arrested a 60-year-old daily wage labourer over the incident.The police has accused the labourer of allegedly smuggling the birds in plastic bags and transporting them in the sleeper coach of a Mumbai city-bound train on Tuesday night.The vultures were allegedly being smuggled from the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra in the western part of the country on the Sultanpur-Mumbai Superfast Express.A joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF)...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong: If a hamster tests positive for COVID-19, its owner is subject to compulsory quarantine at a quarantine center

In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
BBC

Hong Kong seizes hamsters from pet store for mass cull

Authorities in Hong Kong have swooped in on a pet shop, seizing a number of hamsters to be euthanised following a Covid outbreak. Crowds gathered outside the shop as the animals were carried away in boxes. Families who have bought a hamster from the Little Boss pet store since 22...
Reuters

Hong Kong to cull 2,000 hamsters after COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong warned people not to kiss pets and ordered a mass cull of hamsters on Tuesday, to the outrage of animal-lovers, after 11 of the rodents tested positive for COVID-19. A recent coronavirus cluster in humans traced to a pet shop worker prompted checks on hundreds of animals in the Chinese-ruled territory, with 11 hamsters found infected, officials said.
The Independent

Chinese hotel offering rooms looking directly into a tiger enclosure condemned as cruel

A Chinese hotel is offering suites for their guests that are right next to a tiger enclosure inside the Nantong Forest Safari Park in Jiangsu province.Sendi Tribe Treehouse Hotel inside the park came under heavy criticism after it promoted these “beast rooms” that claim to give the guests a direct view of the tiger enclosures.Windows in the hotel suites — there are four ‘beast rooms’ — will use explosion-proof glass to ensure the safety of the visitors.A local news channel, Jimu News, shared video of one of the rooms and as soon as it was aired, there was a...
The Independent

Hong Kong tells people to stop sheltering their hamsters from cull

Authorities in Hong Kong have asked residents not to stop people from giving up their hamsters to be put down amid a Covid-19 scare. Earlier this week, the Southeast Asian region announced a drive to cull nearly 2,000 hamsters after 11 tested positive for the coronavirus infection at a pet shop. Officials asked pet owners to hand over the hamsters they purchased in the last four weeks to be euthanised.But the government’s move has drawn severe criticism, and thousands of people have offered to either hide or adopt the unwanted hamsters. Some groups offered to backdate receipts to falsely show...
The Independent

Glue traps used to catch rodents to be banned in Scotland

The sale and use of glue traps that are described as “one of the cruellest methods of rodent control” should be banned, Scotland’s environment minister has said.Mairi McAllan told the Scottish Parliament the Government wants to end the “cruel practice of setting glue traps” that are designed to snare vermin but often catch pets and other wildlife.It follows a call from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission in March of last year to completely outlaw the use of the traps.Raising the issue during general questions at Holyrood, SNP MSP Siobhian Brown asked whether the Scottish Government would accept the commission’s recommendation and...
AFP

India bids farewell to 'supermum' tiger Collarwali

Indian animal lovers are in mourning over the sudden passing of a nationally famous tigress credited with repopulating a forest redoubt for her endangered kin. Collarwali, dubbed "supermum" by local press for giving birth to nearly 30 cubs, died peacefully at the weekend after an intestinal problem. Sombre conservation officers gently carried Collarwali's body onto a funeral pyre garlanded with flowers for her ritual cremation. "The tigress was very popular at the reserve and with the local community," Alok Mishra, field director of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh state, told AFP.
The Guardian

Cat charity CEO quits over colleague keeping 18 cats in house

The chief executive of the UK’s largest cat protection charity has stepped down after a row over the welfare of 18 cats being kept in his colleague’s three-bedroom house. Concerned about cat welfare and the charity’s reputation, Charles Darley, 59, said Cats Protection should not support the chair of trustees, Linda Upson, in keeping the pets on welfare grounds.
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
The Independent

Woman sues Southwest for $10 million for kicking her off flight after she removed mask ‘to drink water’

A US-based woman is suing Southwest Airlines for $10m after she was ejected from one of the airline’s flights for not complying with mask rules.Florida-based Medora Clai Reading, 68, alleges that she was wrongly kicked off her flight on 7 January 2021 for not wearing a mask - saying that she only removed her mask to periodically drink water.In a case filed on Wednesday, Reading claimed that she needed to stay hydrated for medical reasons, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, but a “hostile” flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on.She also claims she offered...
UPI News

Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door.
