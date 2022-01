It sounds as if we will be seeing a lot more of David Duval on Golf Channel this year. Not sitting behind a microphone, mind you, but standing next to a golf ball. The former World No. 1 makes his debut on the PGA Tour Champions Thursday at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, the first of up to perhaps 20 events he’ll play now that he is 50 years old.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO