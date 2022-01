It rained downgrades for Netflix’s stock across Wall Street on Friday as analysts commented on what was widely seen as a disappointing first-quarter subscriber outlook. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, the stock was down more than 22 percent to $392.82, giving the global streamer a market capitalization of $174 billion. “Tougher From Here,” was the title of Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne’s report, in which he cut his rating on the stock from “overweight” to “equal weight” and slashed his price target from $700 to $450. “Our prior view assumed that as content investments rebounded post-pandemic, net additions would as well,”...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO