4 found dead at US-Canada border, man charged

A Florida man was charged this week with human smuggling after a family of four was found frozen to death just north of the Minnesota border in Canada. Steve Shand, 47, was allegedly smuggling a group of Indian nationals into the United States.
Detectives have been given extra time to question two men as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.The two men who were arrested on Thursday in Birmingham and Manchester remain in custody and officers have been granted an extension of custody to continue to question them further, Greater Manchester Police said.It comes after Akram, 44, who was originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the place of worship in Texas on January 15 following a 10-hour stand-off.Akram held people hostage during the incident but they were later...
The body of a child who apparently drowned trying to cross from Mexico to the United States has been pulled from the Rio Grande along the border, authorities said.
The girl, believed to be Venezuelan, was found Tuesday in the river with no vital signs next to Acuna in the state of Coahuila, the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM) said.
A search had been launched after US Border Patrol notified Mexico about a missing child wearing a red jacket, denim pants and white socks, INM officials said in a statement.
"The INM regrets the death of the migrant girl, and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding people ... with special attention to those who are part of vulnerable groups, such as girls, boys and adolescents," it said.
LONDON (AP) — British police said Thursday they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas. Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the northern English city of Manchester. They are being held for questioning and have not yet […]
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County family wants help from the FBI in getting justice for their loved one.
Peter Spencer was shot and killed near Carls Road in Rockland Township last month. His family is demanding more be done to find out who killed him.
Family members said they’ve been left in the dark throughout this investigation and have not gotten any answers or updates from the police.
They say Spencer was shot nine times and four people were detained the night of his death. But the family said no arrests have been made.
They say drugs, alcohol and firearms...
An Indian farmer was left astonished yesterday after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with the 'face of a human' which neighbours described as a 'warning from God'. The goat belonging to farmer Shakar Das, 46, gave birth to several offspring in Gangapur village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
A man with a very extensive collection of snakes was found dead in his Maryland home on Wednesday. Officers arrived at the house after receiving a call from a neighbor, who expressed concern as they had not seen the homeowner in about a day, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
An infamous French cannibal who murdered a farmer before cooking his heart and tongue with white beans briefly escaped from custody and attacked a woman.Jeremy Rimbaud, a 34-year-old who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, grabbed his latest unnamed victim in Toulouse on Wednesday.“She was absolutely terrified,” said an investigating source. “The lady was out walking her dog close to the centre of the city when Rimbaud struck.“He punched her in the back of the head and then hit her with a stick, before passers-by intervened, and chased him off. It was only later that she was told that she...
Police have released doorbell camera footage of a gunman randomly attacking a Georgia family’s home.He could be seen in doorbell camera footage on 17 January running toward the home and shooting randomly at the front door before running off. On Saturday, police said the gunman has not been found and and released images of the man, who has allegedly fired at the address on three ocassions. An investigation is ongoing, and there is no known motive for the attacks. Police said the family home was in the west of the city, which is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta, but...
Ang Li reported his girlfriend Amanda Zhao missing to the police on October 9th, 2002. What he failed to tell them was that he took her life, leaving her in a suitcase to be discovered by hikers in Mission, British Columbia.
Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
