4 found dead at US-Canada border, man charged

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Santish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County family wants help from the FBI in getting justice for their loved one. Peter Spencer was shot and killed near Carls Road in Rockland Township last month. His family is demanding more be done to find out who killed him. Family members said they’ve been left in the dark throughout this investigation and have not gotten any answers or updates from the police. They say Spencer was shot nine times and four people were detained the night of his death. But the family said no arrests have been made. They say drugs, alcohol and firearms...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO