Standard Chartered appoints Roel Louwhoff as chief technology, operations and transformation officer
Standard Chartered appoints Roel Louwhoff as chief technology, operations and transformation officer. Standard Chartered has announced the appointment of Roel Louwhoff as chief technology, operations and transformation officer. Based in Singapore, Louwhoff will lead the company’s transformation, operations and technology agenda from 1 April 2022. The announcement follows...www.securitiesfinancetimes.com
Comments / 0