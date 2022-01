Internet service providers (ISPs) around the globe face the same headwinds. Slowing or declining topline revenue growth is driving a push into new services and ecosystems while hypercompetitive pricing pressure and margins are spurring a need for lower opex and capex to maintain profit levels. Advanced analytics – including the use of machine learning and, more broadly, artificial intelligence – has become a vital tool for increasing revenue, lowering costs and enhancing the customer experiences (CX). 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: AI & Machine Learning, Use Cases survey results revealed that telcos are among the vertical leaders in adopting AI (73%), clearly ahead of vendors in other data-intensive industries such as energy, healthcare and financial services. The market's use of AI can be traced back to its roots building self-learning and self-healing capabilities into networks.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO