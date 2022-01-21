ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile betting raises concerns in New York

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
New York State is projecting $250 million in revenue in 2022 from recently-legalized mobile sports betting, prompting concerns over gambling.

The four operators took in $150 million worth of wagers in first week alone, according to Spectrum Local News. Residents can make wagers around the clock, something Western Problem Gambling Resource Center says could only worsen gambling addictions for those struggling.

“The increased time that people will be able to spend gambling is concerning because it can potentially lead to a quicker problem developing,” said Angela DiRosa with the New York Problem Gambling Resource Center.

There are seven problem gambling resource centers in the state where individuals and family members can seek help. Financial aid is also available. Click here for more resources by region.

