Nicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her mom

By Celebretainment
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her in her films. The 'Being the Ricardos' actress - who has two adult...

iheart.com

Keith Urban Gushes Over Nicole Kidman's 'Spellbinding' Role As Lucille Ball

Keith Urban is beaming with pride following his wife’s Golden Globe win. Nicole Kidman won in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama category at the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 9). Urban posted a sweet, congratulatory message on his Instagram story: “BABYGIRL - I’m so very proud of you! Your ‘becoming’ Lucille was spellbinding. I felt it, and I KNEW I was not alone. I love you so much Nicole Mary xxxxx”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Nicole Kidman Had No Idea Her AMC Promo Reached Peak Meme Status

For most of 2020, movie theaters were closed due to the pandemic. They finally reopened last year, and more people started to see films again in person when the vaccine became available. One major change made to AMC Theatres last year was the promo that plays before every movie. It features Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman promoting AMC, and the video has become a fan-favorite online. Kidman's tribute to the movies has been turned into memes, t-shirts, and more. Turns out, Kidman wasn't fully aware of her AMC ad's impact until she was discussing her new movie, Being the Ricardos, with The Playlist.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Celebrity Big Brother, Nicole Kidman’s AMC Ad, and ‘Jupiter Ascending’

The alleged cast list for the next season of Celebrity Big Brother got released, and it is stacked with people like Nene Leakes and Tiffany Pollard (1:31). Nicole Kidman sincerely does think that the movies are a great place to experience heartbreak (17:11). This week’s Cringe Mode is the baffling Jupiter Ascending (29:03), and we are once again asking how old Alexa Demie is (57:44).
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana Circling 'Yellowstone' Creator's Upcoming Paramount+ Show

One of the many projects Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is developing for Paramount+ is Lioness, a series about an undercover female operative program that fights against drug cartels and in the Afghanistan war. Although Lioness has been in the works for a while, little was known about it until now. Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana are reportedly close to starring in the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Keith Urban
NPR

Nicole Kidman

While her friends and family went to the Australian beaches, Kidman stayed indoors reading — and imaged herself as a character in the books. She says reading is what led her to acting. We talk with the Oscar-winning actor about ageism in Hollywood, singing in a cover band as a teenager, and playing Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Nicole Kidman Addresses Her AMC Theatres Commercial: ‘It’s So True’

Nicole Kidman has responded to the internet’s fascination with a recent performance of hers. And no, it’s not her rendition of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos or her portrayal of a Nordic queen in the upcoming film The Northman. We’re talking about the AMC Theatres commercial in which she declares that movie theaters evoke an “indescribable feeling” that she spends a full minute trying to describe anyway. Her sweeping monologue, written by Oscar nominated screenwriter Billy Ray, is delivered to an empty theater. In an interview with The Playlist, Kidman was informed that some moviegoers quote the ad with her as it plays and have become particularly passionate about the line “Somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this.” At first, the actress was stunned into short, disbelieving responses (“Are you kidding?” “What?” “No.” “What?”). But upon reflection, it all made sense to her. “It’s so true,” Kidman said. She went on to conclude, “Please. This must not go away. We have to have cinema.” Spoken like a true potential Oscars host!
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman reveals sad news about her mother's health

Nicole Kidman has shared the heartbreaking news that her mother, Janelle, is currently suffering from poor health. The actress revealed that she has returned to Australia to primarily look after her beloved mom and surround her with her grandchildren as she battles health issues, although Nicole did not reveal exactly what is wrong with the 81-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Wants Him To Reunite With Tom Cruise Onscreen Even Though They Disliked Each Other?

Jennifer Aniston allegedly wants Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise to star in a movie produced by Plan B. Jennifer Aniston surprised fans after it was announced that she decided to return to Plan B Entertainment, the company that she co-owned with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt years ago. The Friends alum decided to leave the company with Pitt following their divorce in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Broke Up—This ‘Disaster’ Ended Their Marriage

Following the news of their shocking split, fans are wondering why Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke up after 16 years together. While the former couple didn’t personally divulge many details about the reason behind their split, it seems Bonet may have been dropping some subtle hints about the decision in an interview published just weeks before their announcement. Bonet—who secretly tied the knot with Momoa in 2017 after more than a decade together—shares daughter Lola and  son Nakoa-Wolf with the Aquaman star. The former couple announced their split in January 2022. In an Interview magazine feature published exactly a month...
CELEBRITIES
