Nicole Kidman's daughter doesn't want to cast her mom

Nicole Kidman has responded to the internet’s fascination with a recent performance of hers. And no, it’s not her rendition of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos or her portrayal of a Nordic queen in the upcoming film The Northman. We’re talking about the AMC Theatres commercial in which she declares that movie theaters evoke an “indescribable feeling” that she spends a full minute trying to describe anyway. Her sweeping monologue, written by Oscar nominated screenwriter Billy Ray, is delivered to an empty theater. In an interview with The Playlist, Kidman was informed that some moviegoers quote the ad with her as it plays and have become particularly passionate about the line “Somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this.” At first, the actress was stunned into short, disbelieving responses (“Are you kidding?” “What?” “No.” “What?”). But upon reflection, it all made sense to her. “It’s so true,” Kidman said. She went on to conclude, “Please. This must not go away. We have to have cinema.” Spoken like a true potential Oscars host!

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO