U.K.

Prince Andrew's maids given training in caring for teddy bears

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew's staff spent a whole day being trained to look after his teddy bear collection properly. The...

BBC

Prince Andrew's options 'increasingly limited' - lawyer

Prince Andrew is in the "last chance saloon", according to a lawyer, after failing in a motion to get a civil sex assault case against him thrown out. Virginia Giuffre is suing the prince, claiming he abused her in 2001. The prince has consistently denied these claims. Speaking to the...
Prince Andrew
TODAY.com

What’s next for Prince Andrew and the royal family?

NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew weighs in on Prince Andrew being stripped of royal and military titles, saying, "This is something that the British public wanted the royal family to do." McAndrews points to the latest poll results from a couple of weeks ago that show Queen Elizabeth has a positivity rate above 60, while Prince Andrew has a negativity rate at -50. Now that his titles have been removed, "he will become even less popular," McAndrew predicts, while "the very, very courageous step she's taken will make her even more popular."Jan. 14, 2022.
WDVM 25

Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, royal duties

LONDON (AP) — A London royal is no more after his titles were stripped by the Queen. Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Prince Andrew of all his honorary military titles and royal roles in charities and other civic groups, amid a growing furor over allegations he sexually abused a teenage girl supplied […]
ktwb.com

UK’s Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Andrew has renounced his military affiliations and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. The move comes after Andrew’s lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him that accuses him of sexual abuse. “With The Queen’s...
#Teddy Bears#British Royal Family#Uk
The New Yorker

Prince Andrew’s Very Bad Week

If Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has had a bad week, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and the second son of the Queen, can only be grateful that reports of multiple lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street have marginally overshadowed the latest developments in his own grubby performance as a high-profile member of the British ruling class. Prince Andrew, who is sixty-one, stands accused in a civil suit of having sexually abused Virginia Giuffre when she was a teen-ager, twenty-odd years ago. Giuffre’s suit alleges that she was pimped to Andrew by the prince’s former friend Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted pedophile and sometime partner of the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime pal of the Prince. Prince Andrew insists that he is innocent of all charges, and has sought by various legal means to escape the suit’s reach, with his lawyers most recently claiming that the terms of a settlement Giuffre agreed to with Epstein, in 2009, shielded Andrew, by extension, from further legal action. On Wednesday, January 12th, Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case in New York, where it has been filed, rejected that argument, thereby denying Andrew the inglorious strategy of using a dead convicted sex offender as a human shield. Kaplan ruled that, short of a settlement, the case would go to trial later this year, leaving the Prince—in the coruscating phrase used by the Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, to describe Boris Johnson, in the House of Commons on Wednesday—as “a man who has run out of road.”
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Will Prince Andrew and Prince Harry receive a medal?

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle may not be official members of the institution, but they are still part of the royal family—whether they like it or not. And it is for this reason that they will be receiving jubilee medals to honour Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year as a British monarch.
The Hollywood Reporter

Meat Loaf Once Claimed He Tried to Push Prince Andrew in a Moat

The sad death of Meat Loaf on Thursday night at the age of 74 has seen tributes flood in from all corners of the globe, with many fans recalling seeing the “Bat Out of Hell” performer and their own interactions with the rock legend. Amid the mourning and remembrance from the entertainment world and beyond, one of the more colorful stories from a very colorful career has resurfaced: the time Meat Loaf got into a scrap with Prince Andrew. The incident reportedly happened in 1987 on the set of It’s a Royal Knockout, a one-off charity TV event in which members of...
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Distancing Themselves For Beatrice, Eugenie Because Of Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t allegedly be happier to have quit The Firm before Prince Andrew’s HRH and military titles were stripped. In its Jan. 24 issue, Heat UK claimed that Prince Andrew’s legal battles are proof that Prince Harry and Markle made the right decision to quit their royal duties while they still can. After all, the royal family is toxic and doesn’t want to be associated with anyone other than Queen Elizabeth.
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Son Wants Her Majesty To Pay For His Legal Fees? Princes Charles, William Seething At Duke Of York

Prince Andrew is, allegedly, forcing Queen Elizabeth to pay his legal fees. Prince Andrew is reportedly going through so much right now due to the sexual abuse lawsuit that he’s still dealing with. Virginia Roberts Giuffre previously accused the Duke of York of abusing her when she was just 17 years old. Prince Andrew adamantly denied the claims, and he also provided some alibis to prove his innocence. However, royal experts aren’t convinced that he’s telling the truth.
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell 'May Have Had An Intimate Relationship' With Prince Andrew, Would Frequently Visit Buckingham Palace At Will, New Documentary Reveals

A new documentary has revealed shocking details about Ghislaine Maxwell's mysterious relationship with Prince Andrew. The new ITV investigative film, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, examined the 61-year-old royal's alleged connection to Ghislaine and the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse scandal. According to The Sun, the bombshell documentary — which...
