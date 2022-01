Drugstore beauty products have gotten even better over the past few years and some of our favorites even viral higher-end versions. Drugstore mascara is especially good, which is why we were excited to see Eva Longoria testing affordable mascara on TikTok. Of course, the actor is a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson so all the mascara is from L’Oréal, but you can tell she’s incredibly honest about what she loves and doesn’t like as much as she walks you through the OGs and the new launches. And we love her for it. There’s no filter or lash photoshop with Longoria’s review. She’s just...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO