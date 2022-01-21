Poland to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days, says PM

President Joe Biden largely has rallied European allies to pledge as one that they will take tough measures against Russia if it rolls troops into Ukraine But when it comes to what exactly the United States and Europe are willing to do, the allies haven't looked as united.Militarily, for example, the United States, Turkey and Britain have stood out for supplying or agreeing to supply anti-tank missiles, armed drones, naval warships and other weapons, along with money to help Ukraine build its defenses. A British military flight taking weapons to Ukraine on Monday flew around German airspace rather...

