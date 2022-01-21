ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Life is Strange Remastered has been delayed on Switch

videogameschronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Switch version of Life is Strange Remastered Collection will not be releasing on February 1 alongside the other versions of the game, it’s been confirmed. The official Life is Strange Twitter account stated that the Switch version has been delayed to “later this year”. “The...

www.videogameschronicle.com

The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Is Strange#Google Stadia#The Nintendo Switch#The Remastered Collection#Square Enix
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Warhammer Age of Sigmar has been delayed into late 2023

Upcoming RTS Warhammer Age of Sigmar has been delayed into late 2023, according to a recent trading report from developer Frontier. It was originally due to release in the early half of 2023 but is now expected to come out "later in that calendar year" (thanks Eurogamer). Frontier says the delay "will further improve the quality and longevity of the game, and overall make it more successful."
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Square Enix's Triangle Strategy Has Been Rated For Nintendo Switch

Square Enix's turn-based tactical epic Triangle Strategy is due out on Nintendo Switch this March. Ahead of its arrival, the game has been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board in North America. This title has received a 'T' for Teen rating and contains blood, fantasy violence, language, mild suggestive...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Google
Nintendo Life

A New Hatsune Miku Puzzle Game Has Been Announced For Nintendo Switch

Japanese virtual idol Hatsune Miku will soon be making a return to the Nintendo Switch in a brand new puzzle game. It's called Hatsune Miku: Tsunageru Puzzle Tamagotori, and alongside the announcement we've got some key artwork. No other details have been announced yet, but fingers crossed it's eventually localised.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Shadow Man: Remastered just popped up on PS4 and Xbox, and Switch is next

What does partying like it’s 1999 look like, anyway? It’s maybe not the first thing that comes to mind, but playing Shadow Man — a dark action-adventure game from the PS1, Nintendo 64, and Dreamcast days — is a fine choice. Courtesy of Nightdive Studios, the game is back on consoles today, following a PC remaster that first rolled onto Steam in April 2021. Kicking off the new year, Shadow Man: Remastered is playable for $20 on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, with the latter coming slightly later: January 17.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Has Been Delayed Until December

STALKER 2 – or S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, but frankly we don’t feel like typing that many dots every time we mention its name – was first revealed to us during an Xbox showcase last year. It was confidently given a release date of 28th April this year. But in a Twitter post from the game’s official account today, it’s now been pushed back until the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

The Nintendo Switch firmware has been updated to version 13.2.1

The Nintendo Switch has been receiving quite a few firmware updates in the past 6 months, and it has been more than a month since the last update had been released. So, it was only a matter of time before the first official firmware update of the new year was going to be released for Nintendo’s console.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

King Arthur: Knights Tale release date has been delayed again to late March

The fine folks over at NeocoreGames can’t help but to keep teasing us. Once scheduled for a February release date, King Arthur: Knights Tale has been delayed once more. Thankfully for those awaiting this dark fantasy RTS, it isn’t a significant amount of time. Instead of releasing on February 15, Knights Tale will emerge from the darkened depths on March 29.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Konami’s debut NFT auction earned over $162,000

Konami’s debut NFT auction earned over $162,000 in sales on Friday. As promised earlier this month, the Metal Gear and Silent Hill publisher auctioned off 14 pieces of digital artwork based on classic Castlevania games, as part of its “Konami Memorial NFT collection” launched to commemorate the series’ 35th anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Shadow Man Remastered Has Quietly Arrived On Xbox

Update: And just like that, it's now available! Shadow Man Remastered can be purchased from the Xbox Store for £16.74 / $19.99, and as mentioned previously, it's also Xbox One X Enhanced. You can check out the official description below:. Shadow Man Remastered (Xbox Store) - £16.74 / $19.99...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed to 2023

More news about Hogwarts Legacy is out. There will be a delay in the release of the highly-anticipated Harry Potter game currently scheduled to release this year across all main platforms. The game will be released for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Hogwarts Legacy is said to be “in some sort of trouble” and in danger of the release being delayed to next year.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The cloud-only Kingdom Hearts series on Switch will cost $90

Square Enix has announced the date and price for its upcoming Switch versions of the Kingdom Hearts series. A tweet from the official Kingdom Hearts Twitter account confirmed that all games will be coming to the Switch on February 10, as cloud versions only. This means players will need to...
VIDEO GAMES

