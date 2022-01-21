ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Chevron, Total to exit Myanmar over human rights abuses

By LORI HINNANT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0S5v_0drrnmRb00
Myanmar Push For Sanctions FILE - This photo shows TotalEnergies tower in La Defense business district outside Paris on Sept.7, 2021. French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies has asked the American and French governments to support targeted sanctions against Myanmar's oil and gas funds, the largest single source of income for the country's military leaders. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File) (Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

PARIS — (AP) — Total Energies and Chevron, two of the world's largest energy companies, said Friday they were exiting Myanmar, citing rampant human rights abuses and deteriorating rule of law since the country's military overthrew the elected government in February.

The announcement came just a day after the French company called for international sanctions targeting the oil and gas sector, which remains one of the military government's primary sources of funding. It also comes a month after an Associated Press story on the growing push for oil and gas sanctions on both companies and on the resistance from the United States and France.

Total and Chevron had come under increasing pressure over their role in running the offshore Yadana gas field, along with the state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE) and Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production. Total has a majority stake in the venture and runs its daily operations, while MOGE collects revenues on behalf of the government.

Total said it expected its departure to be finalized within six months. Chevon gave no timeframe for what it described as a “planned and orderly transition that will lead to an exit from the country.”

"The situation of rule of law and human rights in Myanmar has clearly deteriorated over months and despite the civil disobedience movements, the junta has kept power and our analysis is that it's unfortunately for the long term," Total said.

Since the takeover, the military has cracked down brutally against dissent, abducting young men and boys, killing health care workers and torturing prisoners.

A former Total employee in Myanmar who has campaigned against the company’s ties to the military government said she was shocked but pleased by the decision, though she acknowledged that it would be difficult to find work elsewhere.

“For the employees who still work for Total, it’s bad news even if they oppose the dictatorship or fight against the military. But for me as an ordinary person and not as an employee, I will say it is great news,” she told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because she feared reprisal from the government.

Total said it would withdraw without financial compensation and hand over its interests to the other stakeholders.

About 50% of Myanmar’s foreign currency comes from natural gas revenues, with MOGE expected to earn $1.5 billion from offshore and pipeline projects in 2021-2022, according to a Myanmar government forecast. Prior rounds of U.S. and European sanctions against the Myanmar military have excluded oil and gas. The Yadana field supplies gas to Myanmar and neighboring Thailand.

In a statement released shortly after Total’s announcement, Chevron said it too was planning to leave “in light of circumstances.” The company has condemned the human rights abuses and said it would comply with any international sanctions.

Human Rights Watch welcomed the decisions.

"The next step is to ensure that gas revenues don’t continue to fund those atrocities,” said Ken Roth, executive director of the organization.

PTT Exploration & Production, the Thai company, said it was examining its options, prioritizing “the energy security of Thailand and Myanmar and preventing impacts on energy demand to the livelihood of people in both countries."

The Yadana field is expected to be exhausted in the next several years and was nearing the end of its operations. The two companies had earlier halted dividend payments for the Myanmar project. But that decision had a limited impact on any revenue going to MOGE or the military-controlled government.

___

Associated Press writers Elaine Kurtenbach in Bangkok, Victoria Milko in Jakarta, Indonesia and Kristen Gelineau in Sydney contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Indonesia's capital is sinking, polluted and now moving

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Jakarta is congested, polluted, prone to earthquakes and rapidly sinking into the Java Sea. Now the government is leaving, and moving the country's capital to the island of Borneo. President Joko Widodo envisions the construction of a new capital as a panacea for...
ASIA
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. "The military has unjustly arrested leaders of the democratically elected government, cut off utilities and travel, and committed serious human rights abuses and other abuses against individuals in Burma, including violently suppressing peaceful protests," the statement said.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Myanmar#Military Government#Ap#French#Associated Press#Moge
AFP

Myanmar junta threatens pot-banging protesters with treason

Myanmar demonstrators who bang pots and pans in protest at last year's coup can be charged with high treason, the junta warned Tuesday, days ahead of the putsch's one-year anniversary. The February 1 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government and sent the Southeast Asian country into turmoil, with the economy in freefall and nearly 1,500 civilians dead in a crackdown on dissent. Almost a year on the junta is struggling to break resistance to its rule, with "People's Defence Forces" (PDF) clashing regularly with its troops in many areas. The military has declared all PDF groups, as well as a shadow "National Unity Government" (NUG) dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party, as "terrorists".
ADVOCACY
Chronicle

Duke first-year writes op-ed about corporate influence on Myanmar human rights abuses

In 2008, Thang Lian, then six years old, was forced to flee Myanmar with his family from the military and religious persecution. “A small percentage of the people in Myanmar practice Christianity, which is what my family practices, and because of the religious persecution against the Chin people, which is my tribe, we had to flee,” said Lian, a first-year at Duke.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Sydney
Country
Thailand
charlottenews.net

Winter Olympics' sponsors keep low profile over Beijing's human rights abuse amid risk of missing marketing opportunities in China

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): Sponsors and advertisers of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 are keeping a low profile over human rights abuses in Xinjiang as firms face risks of missing global marketing opportunities in China, according to a media report. US officials, lawmakers from other Western countries and human rights...
SPORTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

India's Republic Day parade curtailed amid COVID-19

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Thousands of people braved a morning chill Wednesday on a ceremonial boulevard in India's capital to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity, but the colorful annual Republic Day spectacle was curtailed amid COVID-19. Nearly 500 schoolchildren, folk dancers, police and military battalions, floats and stunt performers on motorbikes paraded from the presidential palace down the refurbished tree-lined boulevard of Rajpath.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US threatens stiff sanctions, warns Russia not to 'weaponize' energy

The United States on Tuesday warned Russia of damaging sanctions, including high-tech export curbs, and said attempts by Moscow to "weaponize" its enormous oil and gas industry would backfire. The economic sanctions being prepared to respond to any Russian invasion of Ukraine would include previously unused restrictions on exports of high-tech US equipment, the official said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
72K+
Followers
83K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy