DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I hang out with my friend, he leaves random things in my car. A month ago, it was his glasses, and today he told me left his hat in my car. I never saw it because it was in my back seat, which is odd because he was never in my back seat. I don’t want to return his hat because I think he’s doing it on purpose so that he’ll have an excuse to hang out again. If he wanted to hang out, he could just say that. I don’t appreciate being tricked. Should I say something about this? — Feeling Tricked.

