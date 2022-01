A couple of weeks ago, my immediate family went down to the Gulf to visit my husband’s family. Due to my husband’s grandmother’s recent illness and not wanting to over impose, we got a hotel this year. We also got to bring our family dog along, which is always a bonus. While our official reason to visit was to see family, we also tried our best to make good use of our experience of being at the beach during the offseason, which it turns out is quite a nice time to visit.

