Metro Nashville Public Schools reported a pandemic-high surge of positive COVID-19 cases during its first week of classes after the winter break. According to the district, 983 students and 226 staff members tested positive last week, MNPS’ first week of the spring semester. The rise in cases coincides with the lingering presence of the omicron variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said is more contagious than the original virus strain.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO