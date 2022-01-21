ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Tracee Ellis Ross turns up the wow factor with a brand new look

By Hannah Hargrave
Hello Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere are the curls? Tracee Ellis Ross gave Tyra Banks a run for her money with some supermodel-worthy posing on Instagram on Friday and her new look was fierce. The daughter of Diana Ross pulled out all the stops as she vogued her way through a photoshoot with ease....

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 30

Allen Houston-Bey
1d ago

Look at how Diana Ross is still trying to show off those utters. lt's over D. Cover yourself up. This unwanted display of cleavage at your age,only, causes gag reflexes 🤢. See what l mean. Also, tell Tracee to stop endeavoring to remain relevant with always putting her body on display. May we see what a beautiful mind she has? What has she attained academically. What has she accomplished with her mind,not body. Show us how smart she is.

Reply(3)
2
Related
People

Jennifer Aniston Does a High Kick Wearing a Black Leotard and Heels in 2021 Montage Video

Jennifer Aniston is saying goodbye to 2021 with a high kick!. On New Year's Eve, the 52-year-old Friends star treated her over 39 million Instagram followers with a video collage of moments throughout the year that didn't quite make the IG main feed — including a quick clip of herself doing a yoga-inspired leg extension while wearing a sleek black leotard, sheer tights and a pair of heels.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Does Tracee Ellis Ross have a partner? All we know

Tracee Ellis Ross has legions of loyal fans but the question on all of their lips is, does she have someone special in her private life?. The popular Black-ish actress regularly shares snapshots of her famous family - she's the daughter of Diana Ross - and her many nieces and nephews, but keeps her love life out of the spotlight.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson, 55, Looks Just As She Did In The 90’s In Ultra Glam ‘Allure’ Photo Shoot

In a new photo shoot for ‘Allure’ magazine, Janet Jackson is absolutely glowing as she poses in various fierce ensembles. For years, Janet Jackson has wowed the public with her incredible music and iconic fashion. While promoting her upcoming documentary, Janet, the legendary singer appeared on the cover of Allure magazine, for an issue first shared on Jan. 11. Janet looks completely ageless for the shoot. On the cover, she is decked out in a puffer jacket with her glowing skin on full display. Her hair is pulled back into a tight, braided updo, and she looks absolutely flawless.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Diana Ross
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Hudson poses up a storm inside $3million mansion in gorgeous dress

Jennifer Hudson has a flawless fashion game, and she proved that during the week as she posed inside her $3million mansion in a gorgeous dress. The beautiful frock sparkled in front of her enormous Christmas tree as the silver fabric glistened underneath the lights. Jennifer looked like an angel with the curve-hugging number that showed off her enviable figure and she made sure to accessorize for the occasion with a matching silver bracelet and ring. Her nails also fit the look, with most of them being painted in silver, with one accent nail in red.
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face and Natural Hair: ‘Ok, Humidity’

Just like Us! Jennifer Aniston may have some of the most iconic hair in the game, but not even the 52-year-old actress can pull one over on humidity. The Morning Show star took to Instagram on Thursday, January 13, to share a frizzy-haired, fresh faced, about-to-jump-in-the-shower selfie — and fans can’t get over her relatability. Because yes, even Aniston has “humidity hair issues.”
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Curly Hair#Black Hair#Afro
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

LeAnn Rimes Stuns in a Sheer Black Dress With a Plunging Neckline

While everyone is moving on from the chaotic energy known as 2021, LeAnn Rimes' New Year's post is giving us every excuse to reminisce on the past year for a bit longer. The Meet Your Makers Showdown co-host had one heck of a year in 2021. From recording her upcoming studio album God's Work, hand pouring candles, recording her Wholly Human podcast and co-hosting discovery+'s latest craft competition show, LeAnn made the most of her time all while making sure to stay connected with fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Ciara's legs are never ending in skin-tight thigh split dress

Ciara wowed fans with her incredible physique on Wednesday, when she shared a little New Year's Eve inspiration with a photograph of herself in a the most stunning skin-tight sparkle dress with a very high thigh split. The Level Up hitmaker looked sensational in the dress, which highlighted her toned...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Sunshine Style Will Cure Your January Blues

Together with A-list stylist Karla Welch, Tracee Ellis Ross has mastered how to wear colour-pop hues with ease. The actor, who often shares her mood-lifting outfits online, recently posted a cheery carousel of her latest look by UK-based label, Galvan London. The Black-ish star who “couldn’t choose” her favourite outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista’s Vintage Dress From 1992 For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya and a vintage Valentino — need we say more? See photos of the actress wearing the glamorous gown for the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere. Coming out in vintage style! Zendaya came to the Euphoria season 2 ready to serve in some vintage glamour, wearing a gorgeous spring/summer 1992 Valentino dress. The 25-year-old actress, who was styled by Law Roach, showed up to the Jan. 5 Los Angeles event in the strapless black-and-white striped gown originally debuted on the catwalk in ’92 by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models a Sultry Winter White Look With Sky-High, Lugged-Sole Booties

La La Anthony took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off an eye-catching winter look. The TV personality and actress, who has become known for her chic shoe style and impressive sneaker collection, posted two photos of herself modeling a creamy white and nude outfit with sultry cut-out details and matching booties featuring a sky-high heel. The eBay partner donned a white curve-hugging turtleneck jumpsuit with an off-white overcoat on top and lug-sole lace-up ankle boots in the same ivory colorway. Anthony accessorized with pink-tinted shades and a white Chanel bag, which she wore around her neck like a long necklace. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Did Hailey Bieber Forget Her Pants On Instagram? She's The Latest Celeb To Rock The Look

No, Hailey Bieber didn’t get ready in a hurry, and no, she wasn’t caught unawares and papped while she was only half dressed. Every time Mrs Bieber has been pictured without her pants, we have to tell you that her look was completely intentional! Promise! And if it wasn’t, then the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model did a great job of making it look like it was!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy