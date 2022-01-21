Column: 'The biggest problem we now face is inflation'

We’ve been worrying about a sharp rise in inflation for years – now, we finally have something to worry about. UK inflation (using the consumer price index) is now 5.4%, higher than most economists expected (it always is these days) and the highest for nearly 30 years. The retail prices index (RPI) – once the UK’s main measure – is 7.5%. This is nasty news. Living costs are rising fast. The purchasing power of your savings (on which you will be getting less than 1% in interest) is falling fast. And thanks to the fear that interest rates will soon rise a percentage point or two, large parts of the stockmarket are falling.

