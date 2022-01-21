ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIO Next 2022: Submissions For Game-Changing Chief Information Officers Shaping The Future Of Technology And Business

Nominations for the annual list will be accepted through February 18. Never has the role of the chief information officer been more demanding—or more impactful. Today’s innovative corporate technology leaders are driving everything from hybrid work strategies to AI-infused automation initiatives,...

