John Mellencamp reflects on a world estranged with new album 'Simply a One-Eyed Jack'

By Steve Inskeep
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago
John Mellencamp's music has captured the moods of several eras — and at the start of 2022, his new album dwells on loneliness and lying. The songs on Simply a One-eyed Jack are narrated by a character whose soul seems as battered as Mellencamp's cigarette-darkened voice. When we spoke this week,...

96.5 KVKI

John Mellencamp Admits He ‘Always Detested’ ‘Jack and Diane’

John Mellencamp revealed that he’d “always detested” his hit song “Jack & Diane” despite its huge success. “I always detested that song until the last couple, three years,” the singer admitted during a recent conversation with Forbes. Mellencamp further explained that he's still shocked to see the song connecting with people 40 years after it was released. “I watched a football game this past weekend, and 80,000 people were singing that song at half time. Can you imagine? I thought, ‘Shit.’ I said, ‘How do all these fucking people know this song?’"
The New Yorker

John Mellencamp’s Mortal Reckoning

In 2012, the singer and songwriter John Mellencamp was given the John Steinbeck Award, presented annually to an artist, thinker, activist, or writer whose work exemplifies, among other virtues, Steinbeck’s “belief in the dignity of people who by circumstance are pushed to the fringes.” The grace of the marginalized is a long-standing theme of Mellencamp’s writing. The musician, who comes from Indiana and began releasing records in the late nineteen-seventies, is known as a populist soothsayer, an irascible and unpretentious spokesman for hardworking, rural-born folks. Yet Mellencamp has also bristled at this characterization, which is largely rooted in fantasy: men gazing wistfully out the windows of vintage pickup trucks, watching dust blow by, listening to some parched and distant radio station. The image of such “real,” non-coastal Americans has become a useful cudgel for conservatives looking to depict their opponents as élitist buffoons; Mellencamp finds this grotesque. “Let’s address the ‘voice of the heartland’ thing,” he told Paul Rees, whose satisfying biography, “Mellencamp,” came out last year. “Indiana is a red state. And you’re looking at the most liberal motherfucker you know. I am for the total overthrow of the capitalist system. Let’s get all those motherfuckers out of here.”
hometownnewsvolusia.com

John Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages

The Museum of Art-DeLand will feature a solo exhibit of works by John Mellencamp, opening Jan. 14. Best known for his music, Mr. Mellencamp is an accomplished painter who has seriously pursued his art for more than 35 years. Solo exhibits include the Butler Institute of American Art, the Tennessee State Museum, the Museum of Art-DeLand, the Morris Museum of Art and three exhibits, including a two-man show with Robert Rauschenberg, at ACA Galleries in New York.
State
Indiana State
Effingham Radio

John Mellencamp Still Relies On Simple Pleasures

Despite years of fame and accolades, John Mellencamp still revels in the simple pleasures. Tomorrow (January 21st), Mellencamp releases his 25th album, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, which features three new collaborations with Bruce Springsteen. Mellencamp, who turned 70 back in October, spoke candidly about his life and work to People,...
Outsider.com

John Mellencamp Isn’t a Fan of Classic ‘Jack & Diane’: Here’s Why

If you’re planning to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane, don’t do it around John Mellencamp. “Jack & Diane” is arguably one of Mellencamp’s biggest hits. He released the song in July of 1982. Before long, it found its way to the top of the charts. Then, it stayed there for four straight weeks. Today, classic rock fans around the world still crank up the volume when the ballad comes on. Mellencamp, however, isn’t a fan.
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Tennessee Williams
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
Louis Armstrong
963kklz.com

John Mellencamp Said It Took Him Years To Enjoy One Of His Biggest Hits

John Mellencamp has many hits from his career, but it took him years to enjoy, perhaps, his biggest, most popular song. In an interview with Forbes, Mellencamp talked about songwriting when he mentioned, “I had to learn how to write songs. And I wrote songs and I grew up in public. And at first I didn’t like that idea, but now, I’m happy it happened because it gave me the opportunity to have the chip on my shoulder and to grow. And like I wrote a song called ‘Jack & Diane.’ And I always detested that song until the last couple, three years.”
Cleveland.com

John Mellencamp, Keb’ Mo’, Greensky Bluegrass top this week’s new releases

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Albums by John Mellencamp, Keb’ Mo’, Kiefer Sutherland and Greensky Bluegrass top this week’s batch of new music releases... Album of the Week: John Mellencamp is joined by Bruce Springsteen for three tracks on the Indiana Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s “Strictly A One-Eyed Jack” (Republic), his first batch of new material in five years. The 12-song set -- out nearly 40 years after Mellencamp’s breakthrough “American Fool” (as John Cougar) -- features a cover painted by Mellencamp’s youngest son Speck.
WDBO

John Mellencamp plumbs mortality and regret in his new album

NEW YORK — (AP) — There's a brutal calculus that goes on in John Mellencamp's mind these days. Time is not on his side, and he knows it. “I am 70. I’ve been smoking since I was 14. If I make it to 80, I only have 10 summers left,” he says. “I have 10 empty pages to fill in if I’m lucky.”
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

