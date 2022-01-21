Research Roundup: Nanotherapy and Islet Transplants for Diabetes and More

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO