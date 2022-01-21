ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Research Roundup: Nanotherapy and Islet Transplants for Diabetes and More

By BioSpace
Phramalive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch Roundup: Nanotherapy and Islet Transplants for Diabetes and More. For about a century, the way to treat Type 1 diabetes has been via insulin injections. Although research has been conducted on pancreatic islet transplants, it’s a tough nut to crack in terms of organ rejection. There’s been a potential breakthrough...

www.pharmalive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
CBS 42

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Diabetes Care#Nature Nanotechnology#Transplanting#Northwestern University
Wyoming News

Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in London. People who...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Phramalive.com

Lilly and Evotec Aim $1 Billion Deal at Kidney Disease and Diabetes

One week after expanding its neurodegenerative diseases partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, Evotec entered into a drug discovery collaboration for metabolic diseases with Eli Lilly, focusing on kidney disease and diabetes. The collaboration between the two companies, which is currently set for three years, has a potential value of $1...
HEALTH
CBS News

COVID-19 is linked to more diabetes diagnoses in kids, CDC study finds

A new CDC study found children who had COVID-19 were more likely to get diagnosed with diabetes a month or more later. Dr. Mary Pat Gallagher, director of NYU Langone's Pediatric Diabetes Center, says infections may create a “perfect storm” for diabetes to develop quicker — and “COVID is one of the viruses that maybe can do that a little more.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern researchers discover new, more patient-friendly treatment for Type 1 diabetes

Researchers at Northwestern recently discovered a new potential mechanism for treating Type 1 diabetes. Using biomedical engineering and nanotechnology — the engineering of microscopic materials to conduct processes — researchers can make one-time insulin-producing cell injections into mice without provoking large-scale immune responses. McCormick Prof. Guillermo Ameer said...
SCIENCE
Time

U.S. Researchers Test Pig-to-Human Transplant in Donated Body

Researchers on Thursday reported the latest in a surprising string of experiments in the quest to save human lives with organs from genetically modified pigs. This time around, surgeons in Alabama transplanted a pig’s kidneys into a brain-dead man—a step-by-step rehearsal for an operation they hope to try in living patients possibly later this year.
SCIENCE
Phramalive.com

UConn & UltraGenyx Report Life-Changing Results in Glycogen Storage Disease

The Glycogen Storage Disease Program at Connecticut Children’s and UConn Health reported success in a Phase I/II trial of a gene therapy for GSD-Ia. Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia (GSD-Ia) is a metabolic disease in which the liver is unable to break down glycogen into glucose. This causes blood sugar levels to plummet. It can damage the kidneys and liver, with serious side effects, including death. In order to prevent seizures and death, patients drink a cornstarch and water solution every couple of hours, but they can’t miss a dose by even 15 minutes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Press

More Kidneys From Deceased Donors With AKI Being Transplanted

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The absolute number of stage 3 acute kidney injury (AKI) kidneys transplanted increased from 2010 to 2020, according to a study recently published online in the American Journal of Transplantation. Caroline Liu, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New...
HEALTH
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Celebrates 100 years of Life Saving Insulin

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is celebrating 100 years of insulin, one of the most important medical achievements in modern times. Dr. William Sansum, renowned diabetes specialist and SDRI’s founder, was the first U.S. physician to manufacture and administer insulin and saved millions of lives with his work in diabetes research.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ubergizmo

Researchers Developing An All-In-One Device To Help Treat And Manage Diabetes

If you did not know, those who suffer from diabetes need to do more than just be careful about what they eat. There is actually quite a long and troublesome process that many need to go through before they take each meal, such as measuring the carbohydrate contents of their meals, measuring glucose levels, and more.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Subcutaneous nanotherapy repurposes the immunosuppressive mechanism of rapamycin to enhance allogeneic islet graft viability

Standard oral rapamycin (that is, Rapamune) administration is plagued by poor bioavailability and broad biodistribution. Thus, this pleotropic mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitor has a narrow therapeutic window and numerous side effects and provides inadequate protection to transplanted cells and tissues. Furthermore, the hydrophobicity of rapamycin limits its use in parenteral formulations. Here, we demonstrate that subcutaneous delivery via poly(ethylene glycol)-b-poly(propylene sulfide) polymersome nanocarriers significantly alters rapamycin's cellular biodistribution to repurpose its mechanism of action for tolerance, instead of immunosuppression, and minimize side effects. While oral rapamycin inhibits T cell proliferation directly, subcutaneously administered rapamycin-loaded polymersomes modulate antigen presenting cells in lieu of T cells, significantly improving maintenance of normoglycemia in a clinically relevant, major histocompatibility complex-mismatched, allogeneic, intraportal (liver) islet transplantation model. These results demonstrate the ability of a rationally designed nanocarrier to re-engineer the immunosuppressive mechanism of a drug by controlling cellular biodistribution.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy