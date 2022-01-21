Metro Transit Operations In Crisis, Staff Recommends 10+ Percent Temporary Service Cut

Responding to the announcement of WMATA General Manager Paul Wiedefeld’s retirement, ATU 689 noted that while the union had clashed repeatedly with Wiedefeld early on in his 6-year tenure, they developed “a productive working relationship” over the last two years. “We had to fight to preserve public transit as a public service run by public workers, while Wiedefeld and the WMATA Board fought for privatization,” said Local 689 in a news release yesterday. “Our WMATA members even voted to authorize an unprecedented strike in 2018, during our negotiations with the authority.” Subsequently, however, “we were able to resolve the historic Cinder Bed Road strike and bring that garage back in-house to WMATA,” protected transit work from privatization, and implement policies during the COVID19 pandemic “that saved lives and helped protect WMATA workers and their families.” The union urged the WMATA Board to find a new General Manager who can learn from Wiedefeld’s working relationship with Local 689, saying “The next few years ahead will be challenging, but we’re confident in saying that WMATA is a better system when it values and listens to the opinions of those that do the work that keeps this region moving.”

