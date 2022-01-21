ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Transit Operations In Crisis, Staff Recommends 10+ Percent Temporary Service Cut

By Joe Linton
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro boardmember Mike Bonin called it a “horrible choice.” Faced with an operator shortage and COVID Omicron spike, Metro staff have recommended temporarily cutting bus and rail transit service by 10-12 percent. Metro Chief Operations Officer Conan Cheung outlined the proposed cuts in a presentation [slide show]...

