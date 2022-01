A statewide task force created last year by the Iowa Legislature to address a workforce shortage in Iowa meat lockers and community processors has released their findings. The Artisanal Butchery Task Force, which included Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, and Arcadia Meats owner, Dan Julin, recommended the creation of a one-year artisanal butchery certificate program to be offered through Iowa’s community college system. This would include hands-on and classroom training combined with work-based learning opportunities through local lockers and processors. Additionally, they suggest implementation of an employer tool kit to connect businesses with training programs, introductory high school programs to generate interest and reduction of regulatory requirements. Naig says, “I want to thank the members of the task force for their hard work over the last several months. Each on of them brought their experiences and expertise to the table and helped shape these recommendations. I am confident that we have provided a roadmap to east some of the workforce strains that the industry is facing and fill the gaps we currently have in Iowa’s educational and job training offerings.” The Artisanal Butchery Task Force’s full 36-page report can be found included below.

