The Hall of Fame Induction ceremony was postponed due to the current Omicron spike in D.C., the Athletic Department announced Monday. Athletic director Tanya Vogel said in a release that the department is still looking for a possible future date to host the induction ceremony and will update participants as the details are set. She said the department had considered an online event but had “quickly ruled it out” as officials thought it was unbefitting for the celebration.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO