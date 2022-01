Madeleine Hamlin, of Clinton, is a Ph.D. candidate in Geography at the Maxwell School of Syracuse University. In the Jan. 18, 2022, article ”Syracuse embarks on $800 million plan to end public housing as we know it” and an accompanying tweet, Syracuse.com writers Michelle Breidenbach and Megan Craig name a truth that few of the officials behind Blueprint 15 are willing to admit as such: that the plan intends to eradicate Pioneer Homes — the oldest public housing in New York state — as well as the other Syracuse Housing Authority (SHA) communities involved in the redevelopment. Many quoted in the article laud the plan and the tone of the piece is generally supportive, even while admitting that some residents are concerned. But why is the end of public housing something to be celebrated?

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO