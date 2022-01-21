ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m so sorry’: Adele to reschedule Las Vegas shows as COVID delays production

By Nexstar Media Wire, Greg Haas
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ge0yH_0drrj41q00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – In a tearful message delivered on Instagram , Adele announced that she is rescheduling her appearances at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“I can’t give you what I have right now,” she said in a Thursday social post.

She was scheduled to kick off her residency on Friday, Jan. 21.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew – half my team – are down with COVID. They still are.”

Is headache a symptom of the omicron COVID variant?

“And it’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now,” she said as emotions took over.

“And I’m gutted. I’m gutted. I’m so sorry it’s so last-minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out.” A note on the Instagram page says all dates will be rescheduled.

Visibly shaken as she nears the end of the announcement, she continues to apologize to her fans.

“We’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed, and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry. We’re on it, we’re going to reschedule all the dates. We’re on it right now. And I’m going to finish my show, and I’m going to get it where it’s supposed to be.”

Before she stops the video, she breaks down again: “I’m sorry … I’m really sorry. Sorry.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

