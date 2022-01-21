ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to Catch Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

By Maxwell Jeffery
gamingintel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re ready to jump into Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it’s important to know how to catch your first Pokemon!. Whether you’re a long-term fan or a new player, you’ll need to know how to catch Pokemon in the new open-world Legends: Arceus. Of course, this time around, catching Pokemon is relatively...

gamingintel.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
gamingintel.com

Hogwarts Legacy May Be Delayed to 2023, New Report Suggests

One of the most exciting projects releasing this year is Hogwarts Legacy, but new reports suggest it may be delayed to 2023. In September 2020, gamers finally got the announcement trailer they were waiting for. An open-world Harry Potter game that lets players attend Hogwarts and become the Witch or Wizard they always dreamed of being.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Hackers & Cheaters Make Tactical Slayer “Unplayable”

Hackers and cheaters are becoming so common in Halo Infinite tactical Slayer lobbies that fans say the mode is “unplayable”!. Cheaters find their way into almost every online multiplayer game and, unfortunately, Halo Infinite is no exception. In fact, hackers have been ruining Halo Infinite since launch day...
gamingintel.com

Pokemon Unite Tier List After Trevenant Patch – January 20 Update

It’s time for a brand-new Pokemon Unite tier list, as Trevenant arrives in the MOBA on January 20. It’s been a whole month since our last Pokemon Unite tier list on December 20, and the meta is certainly changing. After Dragonite, Tsareena, and Lucario have been dictating the flow of the game for too long, each has been struck with a heavy nerf.
gamingintel.com

Pokemon Unite Trevenant Build: Best Moves, Items, Strategy & More

Trevenant was an unexpected pick for Pokemon Unite but the haunted tree Pokemon is incredible in its best build. After Dragonite arrived in December 2021 and changed the Pokemon Unite meta for good, another All-Rounder is now here to take its place. Trevenant is a Grass/Ghost Type Pokemon, which focuses...
gamingintel.com

New Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2: Early Patch Notes, Release Date

There’s a new Battlefield 2042 download ready to go live and we’ve got the early patch notes and release date for update 3.2. If you’ve been waiting for some new Battlefield 2042 content, you might still not be thrilled with today’s update. However, the DICE team is back in the office and ready to work on their game once again.
gamingintel.com

Pokemon Unite Leak Reveals Aegislash Gameplay & Moves

A leak has revealed the next character coming to Pokemon Unite is form-changing Steel/Ghost Type Aegislash – check out the first gameplay!. Pokemon fans are always looking forward to finding out the new characters joining MOBA Pokemon Unite. Luckily, a leak has revealed the next addition early. Even if...
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Players Love Cyber Showdown Event

The new limited-time Cyber Showdown event has finally arrived in Halo Infinite and it could be the best one so far!. Halo Infinite players always look forward to in-game events thanks to the new rewards and limited-time game modes on offer. However, not all of them have been a complete success.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Fast Melee Trick Allows You to Kill Enemies First

Halo Infinite has a new rapid melee trick that allows players to beat down their opponents faster than they can return the favor. It seems like there’s always a new technique to learn to improve your game, where Halo Infinite is concerned. Not only are people just now learning...
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Scoreboard Changes Release Date – Update 3.3

Finally, Battlefield 2042 will be getting an update for the game’s scoreboard and as well as Battlefield Portal XP – here’s the release date!. Battlefield 2042’s first couple of months have been pretty rough. Glitches, gameplay issues, and design choices that fans didn’t agree with have all contributed to this difficult start.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite’s Attrition Game Mode Could Set Stage For Battle Royale

Ever since Halo Infinite was unveiled back at E3 2018, fans have been wondering if the game would be getting a battle royale mode. 2018 was, of course, a very different time, a time when battle royales were dominating gaming. Fortnite was changing the face of gaming and every developer was scrambling to add its own version of the last-man-standing game mode.
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Approaching 90,000 Mostly Negative Reviews on Steam

Battlefield 2042 players are making their voices heard, with almost 90,000 total Mostly Negative reviews on Steam alone. We’re currently approaching 2 months since the official launch of Battlefield 2042, and the game is certainly struggling. Recently, fans dubbed Battlefield 2042 ‘one of the biggest disappointments in gaming history’,...
gamingintel.com

New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Reveals Story Details, Villain & More

Check out the brand-new Horizon Forbidden West trailer which revealed more about the games, story, characters, and main villain!. The sequel to PS4 smash-hit adventure Horizon Zero Dawn is right around the corner now and PlayStation fans are eager to find out more about Forbidden West. The Horizon Forbidden West...
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite AI Scan Trick Gives Easy Wall Hacks & Players Don’t Use It

Halo Infinite players need to start using their AI Scan to provide legitimate wall hacks in-game. It’s been a couple of months since the launch of Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer and players are still learning new tricks. In such a skill-based shooter, getting an edge over your opponent can mean the difference between a win or loss.
gamingintel.com

COD Mobile Season 1 (2022): All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs

The next season is called Season 1 “The Heist” and it features a raft of new content including two new maps, two new weapons, and some Lunar New Year-themed events. Every new season of Call of Duty: Mobile also introduces a raft of weapon balance changes; with buffs and nerfs hitting some of the game’s most loved (and hated) weapons and 2022’s Season 1 is no different.
gamingintel.com

Snipers Are Overpowered in Caldera – Warzone Pacific Battle Royale

The new Warzone Pacific map Caldera is a nice change of pace, but snipers seem overpowered in Battle Royale playlists. It’s been a rocky few weeks since the Vanguard integration in Warzone. Although it was nice to see a brand-new arena to duke it out in, it didn’t take players long to turn on Caldera.
gamingintel.com

Elden Ring New Magic Leaks Reveal Dragon Transformations

Elden Ring is only weeks away and we’re getting new spells leaking early, with some creative dragon transformations to boot!. It’s a new week and already we’re getting more in the way of Elden Ring leaks. In case you missed it, last week saw the early reveal of the Elden Ring character creator and the customization looks crazy.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite 6 Weeks of Events Start Today – Cyber Showdown, Tactical Ops, Tenrai

Halo Infinite is about to get a marathon of event weeks, with 3 upcoming celebrations giving fans the content they’re demanding. If you’re a fan of events in Halo Infinite, you’re sure to love the next 6 weeks in 343’s newest shooter. There are plenty of rewards to earn and even a couple of new game modes to try out, as we try out 2 brand-new events and 1 returning favorite.
gamingintel.com

Fans Want ‘Warzone 2.0’ With Modern Warfare 2

Battle Royale fans are asking for a ‘Warzone 2.0’ to coincide with the rumored release of Modern Warfare 2 later this year!. Warzone has been one of the biggest Battle Royale games in the world for almost 2 years now. However, some players aren’t happy with the direction the game has been going in.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite: How to Unlock All Cyber Showdown Rewards in One Day

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event is live with several rewards you might be interested in unlocking!. Halo Infinite Multiplayer’s first events of 2022 are already starting! Gamers have complained previously about content in the first round of limited-time events. 343 Industries now has a second chance to impress and...
