The biggest PS5 restock happening today is a rare in-store event at select GameStop locations. The consoles were available as soon the doors opened, so if you weren't there this morning there's very little chance you'll be able to walk in and see a PS5 restock still happening. Fortunately, this is not the only way to take part in a PS5 restock. While no other big events have been confirmed for today, a surprise restock in the afternoon is not out of the question especially since weekend PS5 restocks almost never happen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO