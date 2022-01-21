ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask on Nintendo Switch Online Gets Release Window

By Andrew Kiya
Siliconera
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will release sometime in February 2022 for owners of the premium Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. The announcement follows the recent release of Banjo-Kazooie on the same platform. Majora’s Mask originally released in...

www.siliconera.com

