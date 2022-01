The live-action Star Wars universe is headed into some interesting territory in the next few years, with new and familiar characters having their stories explored in Disney+ shows. The Mandalorian's Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is definitely among the new characters who have already stolen fans' hearts, as fans are eager to see where his story goes next in future appearances. A new report from the Bespin Bulletin might shed light on one aspect of Din's future, with the outlet revealing that, following the destruction of the Razor Crest in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the bounty hunter will be piloting a new ship. Specifically, the report claims that Din will be piloting a Naboo N-1 Starfighter, a type of ship that was originally introduced in the prequel trilogy, and has popped up throughout the canon since then.

