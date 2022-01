Healthy weight is important- you don’t want your pet to be too skinny nor too chubby. Here are some signs that your dog might be underweight and what to do in such cases. Dogs love to eat – and that is no secret. Puppers of all breeds and sizes are well known for their big appetites and will often eat anything that they can get their paws on. Of course, that isn’t always the best thing to allow. Too much food and your doggo can quickly turn obese and unhealthy. But – big appetites are not the only end of that spectrum. Dogs can develop issues that severely limit their appetite. A dog that does not eat enough can soon become underweight – a state that puts big risks on their wellbeing. Sometimes, it’s the owners who are to blame – trying to introduce a diet in their pet’s routine, without consulting a vet, can turn into a bad scenario in the blink of an eye.

