There were no Americans in the quarterfinals of the singles draw at the US Open in September. No men. No women. No one. It was the first time in over a century of tournament history there had been such an absence, and it was the latest blow for the once-dominant tennis nation. For years, fans and pundits have wondered who, if anyone, could replace Serena and Venus Williams as the face of American tennis and contend for major titles, and while women like Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin have won Grand Slams, no one has been able to consistently win on the sport's highest stage. On the men's side, the drought extends to Andy Roddick's 2003 victory at the US Open.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO