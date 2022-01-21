ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another dog-walker attacked by bear in Volusia County; it will be killed if found

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago
A Black Bear walks between two homes recently in 2005 at the Springs Community off SR 434 in Longwood. Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A Daytona Beach man is recovering after a bear attacked him while he was walking his dog.

After Wednesday’s attack, Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are looking for the bear, WESH reported on Thursday.

FWC said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement and bear officials unsuccessfully tried to capture the bear.

Per FWC policy, officials will humanely euthanize the bear once they catch it, WESH reported.

It’s the second bear attack within the last week.

The first attack involved a woman attacked by a black bear while also walking her dog.

Jimenez Family
20h ago

maybe so many people should stop moving here, their running out of space what are they expected to do. I've been here over 40 years and we're constantly seeing more and more forests removed for housing developments. the bears where here first.

Jeannie Gray
1d ago

A bear will be killed if found. People learn something! Dogs are bear bait. Two made the news recently, because their person walked them at night, when and where bear are feeding. Bear do not know that you love your fur baby, only that it is an easy meal. Pets do not belong in areas Bear will not hesitate to hurt a human, to get that meal. MAKE NOISE when outside. Keep pets in ENCLOSURES and stay with them when outdoors.

Lydia Calero
23h ago

most people have a back yard. take your pet there then clean it up. that way your close to home and are fenced in. pays your pet won't mess in other people's property.

