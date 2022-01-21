Another dog-walker attacked by bear in Volusia County; it will be killed if found

A Black Bear walks between two homes recently in 2005 at the Springs Community off SR 434 in Longwood. Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A Daytona Beach man is recovering after a bear attacked him while he was walking his dog.

After Wednesday’s attack, Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are looking for the bear, WESH reported on Thursday.

FWC said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement and bear officials unsuccessfully tried to capture the bear.

Per FWC policy, officials will humanely euthanize the bear once they catch it, WESH reported.

It’s the second bear attack within the last week.

The first attack involved a woman attacked by a black bear while also walking her dog.

