TRENDING NOW: Dog trails, dog beach volleyball, husky wants attention, dog retirement

This topic is very controversial. Everyone, including pet food companies, claims to have the best food for dogs.The truth is, it depends on the individual dog. As long as your dog likes it and has no allergies to the ingredients in the food, it's fine to give it to him.
Just look at those ears, those eyes, and that smile! This sweet doggie is named Willow. She is our Pet of the Week with It Takes a Village No-Kill Canine Rescue. Willow is a senior (10 years young) but she has plenty of love and cuddles to share. Our friends at ITV tell us that she is good with kids, but Willow needs to be the only dog child in the family. I know all about that, my dog is also an only dog child by choice.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from the 2021 Puppy Bowl. Two adorable, wiggly, local balls of energy will be competing in the 2022 Discovery Channel Puppy Bowl. Heidi and Sammie, both from the Virginia Beach SPCA, will be on "Team Fluff" in the program...
Leo is an 8-year-old, happy-go-lucky, tri-color beagle boy ISO his forever home. Leo is a bit shy but is always ready for a new friend when tasty treats and ear scratches are offered. He enjoys watching TV, snoozing, and backyard exploring adventures with the company of his foster brother. Leo would enjoy a fenced yard and […]
I was adopted during COVID when I was two months old. For the first six months of my life, my human siblings and parents were always at home. It never crossed my mind that we wouldn't always be together. The first clue I got that things were going to change...
Meet Peggy, a short-haired Great Pyrenees mix looking for a good home and a supportive male companion. Here’s what the National Great Pyrenees Rescue has to say about this go-getter pup:. PYRfect Peggy is one of 4 Great Pyrenees mix (possibly with Lab) mix puppies who came into our...
A kitten was ready to leave the storm drain life with his brother and emerged from hiding one day. Last month, a physician from Corpus Christi, Texas discovered a pair of kittens living in a storm drain behind their hospital. They had seen them without a cat mom on site, ducking in and out of the storm drain.
On Christmas night a Hamburg family came home from their holiday celebrations to find a puppy leaning on the side of their home. They ran to him and put a leash on him. He fell to the ground. He was so frightened and cold he had a seizure. The family...
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door.
A jumbo-sized cat is so large he’s often mistaken for a dog - and he’s still growing. Kefir, named after a milky drink, is one year and ten months old and weighs in at an astonishing 12.5 kg. The oversized puss belongs to Yulia Minina who lives in...
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - A Bartow woman made her first trip to Clearwater, but not for a beach day. Instead, her pup, Tiny, who went missing from her backyard in September was found hanging out on the sandy shores of Pinellas County. At the age of 10, Tiny is just...
A Michigan canine has traveled cross country for a fresh start. On Tuesday, Bella the rescue dog arrived at Best Friends Animal Society's sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, after a four-day, 1,800-mile road trip that began at Saginaw County Animal Care & Control, in Saginaw, Michigan. But Bella's journey truly started...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Young-Williams Animal Center said it recently took in six dogs that were rescued from a home in Kentucky earlier in January. The Kentucky Humane Society said it rescued more than 100 huskies and large breed dogs from a home on January 5. The group said the...
