ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

TRENDING NOW: Dog trails, dog beach volleyball, husky wants attention, dog retirement

Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man shovels trails for his dogs, dog...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
bocabeacon.com

DOG LIFE: Food and treats for your dog

This topic is very controversial. Everyone, including pet food companies, claims to have the best food for dogs.The truth is, it depends on the individual dog. As long as your dog likes it and has no allergies to the ingredients in the food, it’s fine to give it to him. If you have a puppy, […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Beach Volleyball#Retirement#Husky#Shovels
KISS 106

Southern Indiana Dog Rescue Seeks Home For Senior Siberian Husky

Just look at those ears, those eyes, and that smile! This sweet doggie is named Willow. She is our Pet of the Week with It Takes a Village No-Kill Canine Rescue. Willow is a senior (10 years young) but she has plenty of love and cuddles to share. Our friends at ITV tell us that she is good with kids, but Willow needs to be the only dog child in the family. I know all about that, my dog is also an only dog child by choice.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is: Leo

Leo is an 8-year-old, happy-go-lucky, tri-color beagle boy ISO his forever home. Leo is a bit shy but is always ready for a new friend when tasty treats and ear scratches are offered. He enjoys watching TV, snoozing, and backyard exploring adventures with the company of his foster brother. Leo would enjoy a fenced yard and […] The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is: Leo appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PETS
Hood County News

DEAR FRANKIE: Scared, lonely COVID puppy

I was adopted during COVID when I was two months old. For the first six months of my life, my human siblings and parents were always at home. It never crossed my mind that we wouldn't always be together. The first clue I got that things were going to change...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
tysonsreporter.com

Pet of the Week: Peggy, a playful Pyrenees puppy mix ready for love

Meet Peggy, a short-haired Great Pyrenees mix looking for a good home and a supportive male companion. Here’s what the National Great Pyrenees Rescue has to say about this go-getter pup:. PYRfect Peggy is one of 4 Great Pyrenees mix (possibly with Lab) mix puppies who came into our...
PETS
UPI News

Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Indy100

Massive cat is so big it is often mistaken for a dog

A jumbo-sized cat is so large he’s often mistaken for a dog - and he’s still growing. Kefir, named after a milky drink, is one year and ten months old and weighs in at an astonishing 12.5 kg. The oversized puss belongs to Yulia Minina who lives in...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy