TRENDING NOW: Dog trails, dog beach volleyball, husky wants attention, dog retirement

Just look at those ears, those eyes, and that smile! This sweet doggie is named Willow. She is our Pet of the Week with It Takes a Village No-Kill Canine Rescue. Willow is a senior (10 years young) but she has plenty of love and cuddles to share. Our friends at ITV tell us that she is good with kids, but Willow needs to be the only dog child in the family. I know all about that, my dog is also an only dog child by choice.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO