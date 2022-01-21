ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Home prices up, food labeling is lacking, expensive coffee

Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHome prices are rising faster than ever, food...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Morning Business Report: January 21st, 2022

Home prices rose faster than ever in 2021. The typical home gained $50,000 in value. A record nine million Americans are out sick as COVID surges. Jane King is in New York with those stories and more.
REAL ESTATE
41nbc.com

Morning Business Report: Starbucks suspends plan for mandatory vaccinations

Starbucks has suspended its plan to require baristas to get vaccinated or receive weekly testing. This follows the supreme court ruling stating that large private employers did not have to enforce vaccination or testing. Due to the pandemic, people working from home are trying to secure more favorable financial terms....
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices
mymotherlode.com

Local Home Prices Keep Going Up

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Association of Realtors reports a 19-percent increase in the median home price during the fourth quarter of last year when compared to the year prior. The median sales price in late 2021 was $375,000 compared to $315,000 during the final quarter of 2020....
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
TIME

U.S. Food Prices Are Up. Are the Food Corporations to Blame for Taking Advantage?

2021 was a bad year for grocery bills. Shoppers paid 6.4% more for groceries in November 2021 compared to November 2020, according to the consumer price index . All food prices were up a bit more than usual but the most dramatic price increases come from meat, pork cost 14% more than a year ago and beef cost 20% more . These increases are slowing, per consumer price data released January 12th, but show no signs of dropping to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
Quad Cities Onlines

Report: Rate of food price inflation could ease in 2022

Shoppers and diners might see some relief from food price inflation in 2022 after absorbing steep price increases the past year. But prices for many items likely won’t go down any time soon. USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) predicts the consumer price index (CPI) for all food could increase...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Procter & Gamble says the prices of Tide laundry products and personal-care items are going up soon

The cost of doing laundry is going to go up, says Procter & Gamble Co., which announced additional price hikes along with its fiscal second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. “In mid-December, we announced to retailers that effective Feb. 28, we are increasing pricing on the balance of our Fabric Care portfolio, this includes Tide, Gain, Downy, Bounce, and Unstopables and includes all forms, liquid and unit dose detergents, scent beads, liquid fabric softeners, and dryer sheets,” said Andre Schulten, P&G’s PG chief financial officer, on the earnings call, according to a FactSet transcript.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy