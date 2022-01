Our neighbors across the lake have put Michigan's winter wonderland to shame with a snowman that's three times as tall as those making news in Michigan. You may have seen a couple of stories on TV and on social media this week about giant snowmen in Michigan. An Upper Peninsula family in Marquette built a nearly 12' tall giant snowman in their front yard. His name is Carl. Not to be outdone, a Holland landscaper spent about ten hours and made a massive 13' tall snowman that stands next to the curb. This pair of wintery wonders got some media attention and eyeballs on social media, with their eyes made out of coal.

1 DAY AGO