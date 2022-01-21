ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Amanda Gorman Reveals Physical Terror, Mom's Shooting Fears Over Inauguration

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"The truth is I almost declined to be the inaugural poet. Why? I was terrified," Gorman wrote in an op-ed published in The New York...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
SheKnows

Amanda Gorman's Mom Had Her Practice Dodging Bullets at Home Before Speaking at the Inauguration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Poet Amanda Gorman made a huge impact reading her original poem “The Hill We Climb” at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, but that powerful moment almost didn’t happen. One year later, she admits that she was paralyzed by fear after the events of Jan. 6 on the U.S. Capitol, where the inaugural ceremony was set to take place two weeks later. In a New York Times op-ed, Gorman reveals that it was more than the insurrection that she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
sdvoice.info

Amanda Gorman’s Poetry Shows Why Spoken Word Belongs in School

Kathleen M. Alley, Mississippi State University; Mukoma Wa Ngugi, Cornell University, and Wendy R. Williams, Arizona State University. Editor’s note: Not long after Amanda Gorman recited one of her poems at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, three of her forthcoming books skyrocketed to three of the top four spots on Amazon. She was also selected to recite an original poem for Super Bowl LV. Here, three scholars of poetry explain why the writings of the 22-year-old Gorman – who became the country’s national youth poet laureate at age 17 – and her rise to fame represent a prime opportunity for educators to use spoken word poetry as a lively way to engage students.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Amanda Gorman
People

Amanda Gorman Says Family Practiced 'Shielding My Body from Bullets' Before Inauguration Performance

Amanda Gorman is opening up about preparing for her history-making performance at Joe Biden's inauguration in an essay for The New York Times, which was published on Thursday. While Gorman, 23, gave a powerful and inspiring performance of her poem, "The Hill We Climb," in front of hundreds of high-profile public figures and millions of viewers nationwide, the days before her groundbreaking poem recital were filled with fear for a multitude of reasons — and she almost declined the honor altogether.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Widow of Capitol Police officer who died by suicide slams lack of support

The widow of a Capitol Police officer who died by suicide after the 6 January insurrection has blasted Washington’s bureaucracies for not doing more to honour her husband.Officer ââHoward “Howie” Liebengood was on duty on 6 January, 2021, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. According to his grieving wife, Dr Serena McClam Liebengood, Mr Liebengood continued to work round-the-clock shifts on 7, 8, and 9 January with little sleep in between.“Sleep-deprived and exhausted, my husband took his life the night of Jan 9,” Dr Liebengood, a radiologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, wrote in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Inauguration#For Hope#Insomnia#The New York Times#No Secret Service#Harvard University
Vox

The world has moved on from Colleyville. American Jews can’t.

When an armed man stormed a Texas synagogue on Saturday, taking a rabbi and three worshippers hostage, it seemed fairly obvious that the victims’ identity had something to do with the attack. But in a press conference after all four hostages escaped Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, FBI special agent Matthew DeSarno seemed to deny that, telling reporters the attack’s motive was “not specifically related to the Jewish community.”
COLLEYVILLE, TX
mediaite.com

‘F you’: Greg Gutfeld Unleashes Epic Rant Warning Democrats Will Use Jan. 6 to Put ‘Permanent’ Target on Backs of Political Enemies

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a fiery monologue aimed at President Joe Biden and Democrats during coverage of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Gutfeld was incensed by Biden’s Thursday remarks, in which he commented on the riot with relation to the 2020 election results. On The Five, co-host Dana Perino played a snippet from the Biden speech.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz believes Biden should answer for FBI's supposed role in Trump-era Capitol riot

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared Tuesday on Hannity, following a hearing earlier in the day in which the Texas Republican questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. Cruz pressed Sanborn on whether the agency played any part in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a narrative Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has been pushing for months.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Business Insider

Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
POLITICS
foxla.com

'Over what? A $200 chain?': Mom of slain LAPD officer in disbelief after South LA shooting

"Why, why?" is the question Claudia Membreno keeps asking. The mother of LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos was supposed to be with her son while he was off duty, checking out a house for sale with his girlfriend. She was waiting for him to call her and tell her about the house. Instead, she was summoned to the hospital where her son was taken, fatally shot by suspects in what seems to be a robbery gone bad.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
745K+
Followers
79K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy