Amanda Gorman Reveals Physical Terror, Mom's Shooting Fears Over Inauguration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Poet Amanda Gorman made a huge impact reading her original poem “The Hill We Climb” at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, but that powerful moment almost didn’t happen. One year later, she admits that she was paralyzed by fear after the events of Jan. 6 on the U.S. Capitol, where the inaugural ceremony was set to take place two weeks later. In a New York Times op-ed, Gorman reveals that it was more than the insurrection that she...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 19 HOURS AGO