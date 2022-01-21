ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

HG&E crews working to fix Holyoke power outage

By Tony Fay
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCWb0_0drrcX2x00

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Holyoke Gas and Electric crews have been working through the overnight hours to deal with a power outage.

22News Storm Team Forecast

HG&E employees have been working at the intersection of Beech and Cabot Streets to fix the outage. As of 6:30 a.m., there were a little more than 130 customers without power, with the majority being in the city’s Ward 4. HG&E provided an update on social media stating the power should be restored by 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage was due to an electric switch component failure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holyoke, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
Holyoke, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Holyoke, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Holyoke, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Hg E#Storm Team Forecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WWLP

AIC holding free COVID-19 booster clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A free COVID-19 booster clinic will be held at American International College (AIC) on Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center, West Wing Gallery, located at 1000 State Street, Springfield, MA. Eligible persons […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA, 4 monkeys on the loose

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. According to State Police, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Route 54 off Interstate 80 when four monkeys got loose during the commotion of the crash. Eyewitness News is working on […]
ACCIDENTS
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy