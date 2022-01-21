HG&E crews working to fix Holyoke power outage

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Holyoke Gas and Electric crews have been working through the overnight hours to deal with a power outage.

HG&E employees have been working at the intersection of Beech and Cabot Streets to fix the outage. As of 6:30 a.m., there were a little more than 130 customers without power, with the majority being in the city’s Ward 4. HG&E provided an update on social media stating the power should be restored by 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage was due to an electric switch component failure.

