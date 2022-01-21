ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasher Sculpture Center presents CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible)

culturemap.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Nasher Sculpture...

dallas.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

The Garden Theatre presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is a worldwide phenomenon that was first produced in 2011. Playwright Nassim Soleimanpour is forbidden from leaving his native Iran after refusing to participate in military service, which is required of all men in the country. Soleimanpour wrote the piece hoping that it would be produced worldwide. If he could not physically be in the places he desired, his dream was to have his work produced there, so that by extension, he would be there as well.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents "Pop Crítico/Political Pop: Expressive Figuration in the Americas, 1960s-1980s" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the 1960s Pop art in the Americas took a turn to the dark side. Artists working in both the United States and Latin America increasingly manipulated Pop’s colorful and flashy representation of the familiar into a tool for social and political critique. In a 2016 exhibition, Chilean curator Soledad García called this “Pop crítico,” or “critical Pop.”
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents "Border Vision: Luis Jiménez’s Southwest" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Luis Jiménez lived most of his life in the American Southwest. Born in 1940 and raised in El Paso, he later settled in New Mexico, where he died in 2006. This area of the U.S., so near the border with Mexico, helped shape Jiménez’s artistic vision and his unique rasquache – or “underdog”– flair.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

The Moody Center for the Arts presents "Soundwaves: Experimental Strategies in Art + Music" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In honor of the "Twilight Epiphany" Skyspace’s decade-long history as a site for musical innovation, this exhibition celebrates experimentation across the disciplines of art and music and pays homage to visual and performing artists who have demonstrated a deep engagement with the field of music. Incorporating both visual and acoustic elements, the works on view will explore the generative intersections between these fields, inviting visitors to engage their senses while considering a wide range of themes, including perception, memory, the passage of time, our relationship to technology and the environment, and the struggle for racial justice and social change.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

AT&T Performing Arts Center Presents Neil deGrasse Tyson

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Neil deGrasse Tyson is an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator. Since 1996, he has been the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City. The center is part of the American Museum of Natural History, where Tyson founded the Department of Astrophysics in 1997 and has been a research associate in the department since 2003.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

Dallas Architecture Forum presents Bernard Tschumi

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Architecture Forum will present Bernard Tschumi, FAIA RIBA, who is widely recognized as one of today’s foremost architects. His firm has established an international reputation for its innovative design solutions for projects of different sizes and scales, from small facilities to large-scale master plans. Major built works include the Parc de La Villette, the Acropolis Museum, Le Fresnoy Center for the Contemporary Arts, MuséoParc Alésia, the Paris Zoo, the Vacheron-Constantin Headquarters and its subsequent expansion, New York’s Blue Tower, the Binhai Science Museum, Philharmonic Hall for Le Rosey, and a large educational complex for the University of Paris-Sud opening in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
suindependent.com

The Center For the Arts at Kayenta Presents 2 Across

The Center For the Arts at Kayenta Presents 2 Across. IT’S TIME TO LAUGH AGAIN! Man of Two Worlds Productions, the producers of the smash-hit Sylvia, are serving up another delightful, character-driven comedy with 2 Across, January 20-30, 2022. Starring Kent Harrison Hayes and Lori Olsen, 2 Across takes us on a journey through the hearts and minds of two very different people, brought together on a late-night train ride from the San Francisco Airport.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

ICOSA Collective presents "Look: Lana Waldrep-Appl and Jenn Wilson Shepherd" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. ICOSA Collective presents "Look," an exhibition of new works by Lana Waldrep-Appl and Jenn Wilson Shepherd exploring the deliberate act of looking through the context of painting. Painting becomes a conscious act that calls our viewers to, in turn, be more aware of indifferent, hidden, or common subject matter. This means of translation invites the viewer to stop and really look.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth presents Focus: Jill Magid

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Throughout Jill Magid’s career, she has carried out extraordinary tasks for her research, such as forging highly intimate connections with faceless, bureaucratic systems. The New York–based artist implants herself into established systems of control and authority in order to study such structures from within.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

The Alta Arts presents Matthew Modine: "Full Metal Jacket Diary" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Alta Arts will host an exhibition of photographs by actor and filmmaker Matthew Modine. The exhibition features large scale aluminum prints of photographs taken while on the set of Stanley Kubrick’s famous film, Full Metal Jacket, in 1987. Modine starred as protagonist, US Marine Private Joker, and documented the filmmaking process using the 1960s era Rolleiflex camera used by his character in the movie.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

The Warehouse Dallas presents "Sound as Sculpture" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sculptural practice in the 20th century witnessed explosive innovation in its experiments with new mediums, bodily engagement, and theatricality as artists sought to expand our understanding of the dynamics between objects and space. One of the most radical developments was the use of sound to further explore those dynamics and test the boundaries of convention.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

The Comedy Arena presents Wes Corwin

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Wes Corwin is a ball of pure nervous energy trying to pass itself off as human. He has had his unique brand of humor featured on Cracked.com and Funny or Die. As a stand-up, he’s opened for nationally touring headliners like Brian Regan, Kurt Braunohler, and Aparna Nancherla.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

Russian Cultural Center presents Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and acts of juggling by Gregory Popovich himself, the crew of balancing acrobats, and the talents of his furry costars: dogs and house cats. Each pet in the show has been rescued from animal shelters and given a new life. They love to perform their skills and stunts on stage.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents "Courage and Compassion" Special Exhibition Opening

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will present a virtual program celebrating the opening of their newest special exhibition, "Courage and Compassion: The Japanese American World War II Experience." Mitchell T. Maki, president and CEO of Go For Broke National Education Center, will discuss the Center’s work, the creation of this exhibition, and the personal stories that inspired it.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

The Jung Center of Houston presents Anna Mayer: "Pale Clay (Influence and Contagion)" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The exhibition "Pale Clay (Influence and Contagion)" features 12 textile works that Anna Mayer initiated immediately after her mother’s passing in 2016. At the time of her death, Mayer’s mother was in the middle of knitting a number of excerpts from Paul Klee paintings - he was one of her favorite artists.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Elisabet Ney Museum presents Liv Monique Johnson: "Suspension" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Suspension" is an immersive print installation which invites the viewer to explore an outcropping of wilderness where the weird may take place. Screenprinted elements are combined with a variety of materials to create a lush setting of colorful foliage which fills the space. This environment culminates in a suspended moment; a focal point of ultimate potential. Surrounded by abundance this core allows for a quiet confrontation with the unknown.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Rec Room Arts presents Dance Nation

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they’ll claw their way to the top at the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay. But in Clare Barron’s raucous pageant of ambition and ferocity, these young dancers have more than choreography on their minds, because every plié and jeté is a step toward finding themselves, and a fight to unleash their power.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

University Park Public Library presents Up & Coming Author Series: Clay G. Small

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. University Park Public Library will present Clay G. Small as part of its Up & Coming Author Series. Small became a world traveler during his 30-year career with PepsiCo (as General Counsel). He is a Professor at SMU Cox School of Business, Member of the SMU Law School Executive Committee and just returned from his role as a visiting professor at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
culturemap.com

grayDUCK Gallery presents Bethany Johnson: "Findings" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Reminiscent of geologic formations, and appearing perhaps at home within a cabinet of natural curiosities, the intimate sculptures of "Findings" offer a multi-layered meditation on deep time, material metamorphosis, and the anthropogenic land-scaping of landfills, quarries, and road cuts.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

