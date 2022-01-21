Nasher Sculpture Center presents CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible)

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is a worldwide phenomenon that was first produced in 2011. Playwright Nassim Soleimanpour is forbidden from leaving his native Iran after refusing to participate in military service, which is required of all men in the country. Soleimanpour wrote the piece hoping that it would be produced worldwide. If he could not physically be in the places he desired, his dream was to have his work produced there, so that by extension, he would be there as well.

