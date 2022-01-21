The Warehouse Dallas presents "Sound as Sculpture" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Foto Relevance will present "The Body as Memory," a group exhibition that brings together the work of three artists - Nick Simko, Gabriel García Román, and Caleb Cole - who each work with concepts of identity and queerness, both reaching into the past and looking toward the future. The show investigates the ways in which the body interacts with the environment around it - the cultures it is born into, how it is viewed, how it views itself within that context, and how it imagines itself. Each artist uses the visual form of the body to explore identity and memory within a culture where queer and minority histories are systematically erased by those who control the larger narrative.

VISUAL ART ・ 7 DAYS AGO