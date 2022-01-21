ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Warehouse Dallas presents "Sound as Sculpture" opening day

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sculptural practice in the 20th century witnessed explosive innovation in its experiments with new mediums, bodily engagement, and theatricality as artists sought to...

Wally Workman Gallery presents Jihye Lim and Laura Post opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In conjunction with the city-wide printmaking festival PrintAustin, Wally Workman Gallery will present a show with Korean artist Jihye Lim and Texas artist Laura Post. Lim and Post both employ a surreal use of the figure. Post's sculptures combine various printmaking techniques with cast handmade paper to expand the boundaries of the medium of print and redefine ideas of portraiture. Lim's exquisite mezzotints explore ideas of rest, depicting the figure physically becoming one with objects of leisure.
Dallas Museum of Art presents "Pursuit of Beauty: The May Family Collection" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Pursuit of Beauty: The May Family Collection" offers a look at the exemplary Dallas-based collection of American art that was built over nearly 60 years by Thomas and Eleanor May and their children Christopher, Sterling, Meredith, and Laura.
Box 13 ArtSpace presents January 2022 Exhibitions opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Box 13 ArtSpace presents four new exhibitions in January. In the Front BOX is Emma Blader's solo exhibition, "Good Evening, Morning Star,"...
Dallas Museum of Art presents "Point, Line, Plane: The William Jordan and Robert Brownlee Bequest" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Point, Line, Plane: The William Jordan and Robert Brownlee Bequest" honors a remarkable gift from the estate of distinguished art historian William B. Jordan and his husband, Robert Dean Brownlee. Jordan was a DMA trustee, founding director of the Meadows Museum, and former deputy director and chief curator at the Kimbell Art Museum. The couple built a collection over decades that included works by Edgar Degas, Rosa Bonheur, Berthe Morisot, Henri Matisse, Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, and Ellsworth Kelly, among others.
Foto Relevance presents "The Body as Memory" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Foto Relevance will present "The Body as Memory," a group exhibition that brings together the work of three artists - Nick Simko, Gabriel García Román, and Caleb Cole - who each work with concepts of identity and queerness, both reaching into the past and looking toward the future. The show investigates the ways in which the body interacts with the environment around it - the cultures it is born into, how it is viewed, how it views itself within that context, and how it imagines itself. Each artist uses the visual form of the body to explore identity and memory within a culture where queer and minority histories are systematically erased by those who control the larger narrative.
PrintMatters Houston presents "Steamrolled VIII" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. PrintMatters Houston presents "Steamrolled VIII," a curated exhibiton of work created at its popular biennial steamroller event, Rockin’ Rollin’ Prints 2021. This year’s artist theme was “2020 VISION.”
Dallas Summer Musicals presents Hadestown

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites the audience on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and director Rachel Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.
The Moody Center for the Arts presents "Soundwaves: Experimental Strategies in Art + Music" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In honor of the "Twilight Epiphany" Skyspace’s decade-long history as a site for musical innovation, this exhibition celebrates experimentation across the disciplines of art and music and pays homage to visual and performing artists who have demonstrated a deep engagement with the field of music. Incorporating both visual and acoustic elements, the works on view will explore the generative intersections between these fields, inviting visitors to engage their senses while considering a wide range of themes, including perception, memory, the passage of time, our relationship to technology and the environment, and the struggle for racial justice and social change.
Dallas Architecture Forum presents Bernard Tschumi

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Architecture Forum will present Bernard Tschumi, FAIA RIBA, who is widely recognized as one of today’s foremost architects. His firm has established an international reputation for its innovative design solutions for projects of different sizes and scales, from small facilities to large-scale master plans. Major built works include the Parc de La Villette, the Acropolis Museum, Le Fresnoy Center for the Contemporary Arts, MuséoParc Alésia, the Paris Zoo, the Vacheron-Constantin Headquarters and its subsequent expansion, New York’s Blue Tower, the Binhai Science Museum, Philharmonic Hall for Le Rosey, and a large educational complex for the University of Paris-Sud opening in 2022.
The Alta Arts presents Matthew Modine: "Full Metal Jacket Diary" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Alta Arts will host an exhibition of photographs by actor and filmmaker Matthew Modine. The exhibition features large scale aluminum prints of photographs taken while on the set of Stanley Kubrick’s famous film, Full Metal Jacket, in 1987. Modine starred as protagonist, US Marine Private Joker, and documented the filmmaking process using the 1960s era Rolleiflex camera used by his character in the movie.
Nasher Sculpture Center presents CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible)

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Nasher Sculpture Center, in a partnership with the George W. Bush Presidential Center, will present the virtual reality exhibition CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible), conceived by Academy Award-winning writer and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Materials of Empire: Colonial Narratives 1700-1860" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Materials of Empire: Colonial Narratives 1700-1860" explores objects from the Rienzi Collection that shed light on the links between Europe, Africa, the Americas, and India. The exhibition examines the stories that objects reveal as well as conceal, and places them within the context of entangled legacies and experiences of empire.
Christopher Martin Gallery presents "Expanding Horizons" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Painter and gallerist Christopher Martin is unveiling a new Houston branch of his eponymous Christopher Martin Gallery, which already has locations in Dallas, Aspen, and Vail. Martin’s new contemporary art-focused Houston gallery will open with a debut show titled "Expanding Horizons," which will showcase his pieces alongside the works of a stable of mid-career artists, including Paul Bloch, Kinga Czerska, Ysabel LeMay, Jeff Muhs, David Middlebrook, and Steve Wrubel.
Buburuza Productions, LLC presents "Ice Ice Baby" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Local Houston artists John Bishop and Bogdan Mihai are hosting a month-long curated exhibition on the theme of winter and ice. At...
ICOSA Collective presents "Look: Lana Waldrep-Appl and Jenn Wilson Shepherd" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. ICOSA Collective presents "Look," an exhibition of new works by Lana Waldrep-Appl and Jenn Wilson Shepherd exploring the deliberate act of looking through the context of painting. Painting becomes a conscious act that calls our viewers to, in turn, be more aware of indifferent, hidden, or common subject matter. This means of translation invites the viewer to stop and really look.
Sculpture Artist Ishimura to Present Exhibit

Tokyo-born sculpture artist Manami Ishimura will present her art show, Scale/Tension, in the University of the Ozarks’ Stephens Gallery through Feb. 17 as part of the University’s Artist of the Month Series. There will be reception to meet Ishimura from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7 in the...
Russian Cultural Center presents Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and acts of juggling by Gregory Popovich himself, the crew of balancing acrobats, and the talents of his furry costars: dogs and house cats. Each pet in the show has been rescued from animal shelters and given a new life. They love to perform their skills and stunts on stage.
The Jung Center of Houston presents Anna Mayer: "Pale Clay (Influence and Contagion)" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The exhibition "Pale Clay (Influence and Contagion)" features 12 textile works that Anna Mayer initiated immediately after her mother’s passing in 2016. At the time of her death, Mayer’s mother was in the middle of knitting a number of excerpts from Paul Klee paintings - he was one of her favorite artists.
