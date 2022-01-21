ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabinet minister says claims of ‘blackmailing’ MPs should be investigated

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
A Cabinet minister has said an investigation should be carried out into “completely unacceptable” allegations of Tory critics of Boris Johnson being blackmailed into supporting him.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said ministers “need to get to the bottom of the matter” but that he believes it is “very unlikely” the claims made by colleagues are true.

Senior Tory MP William Wragg said critics considering triggering a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister were receiving threats to “withdraw investments” from constituencies, as well as “intimidation” from No 10 staff.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to fight claims Tory critics are facing ‘intimidation’ which could amount to blackmail (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Wragg, the chair of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said the threats could amount to “blackmail” and urged colleagues to report them to the police.

Christian Wakeford, the Bury South MP who defected from the Tories to Labour, then said he was threatened with funding for a new school in his constituency being withheld if he did not vote with the Government over free school meals.

Mr Kwarteng told Sky News: “As far as the specific allegation about whips withholding funds, I think that’s completely unacceptable. Any form of blackmail and intimidation of that kind simply has no place in British politics.

“We need to get to the bottom of the matter. But I find it very unlikely that these allegations are true.”

Conservative MP William Wragg (Parliament TV/PA) (PA Media)

The Business Secretary said Mr Wakeford’s “very serious” allegation has so far been “unsubstantiated”.

“I’m sure it will be investigated if it’s not being so already – after 12 years as an MP I’ve never heard anything like this,” Mr Kwarteng told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Having been an MP for 12 years I’ve never heard of anyone making a threat, certainly not to me or to anybody else of that kind, doesn’t mean it’s not true.”

But he also described Mr Wakeford, who was elected to Bury South in 2019 on a wafer-thin majority, of having “essentially turned coat” in switching to Labour.

“I don’t know what his motivations were, and as you’ll appreciate he’s a Labour MP now and, of course, part of his job is to try and discredit the Government,” he told Sky News.

Mr Kwarteng said he had never experienced bullying from the Government whips.

“Generally, my whips were a lot shorter than I was over the years,” he told LBC, adding that therefore “I’m not sure how the physical intimidation or other forms of intimidation” would have been effective.

The damaging claims came as Mr Johnson battled to remain in power ahead of the result of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into allegations of rule-breaking partying during coronavirus restrictions.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, who has defected from the Conservatives to Labour (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The result of her investigation is not expected until next week.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister said Mr Wragg’s allegation will “of course” be looked into but insisted he has “seen no evidence” to support it.

But the Times reported that Tory MPs wanting to oust the Prime Minister are considering publishing a secretly recorded conversation with the chief whip and messages to help support the claims.

Mr Wragg is one of a handful of Tory backbenchers to have said publicly they have submitted a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, calling for a no-confidence vote in Mr Johnson’s leadership.

Mr Wakeford said he had done the same before he defected to Labour shortly before Prime Minister’s Questions this week.

On Thursday, he told BBC North West: “I was threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I did not vote in one particular way. This is a town that’s not had a high school for the best part of 10 years.”

Related
newschain

Senior Tory MP to meet police to discuss No 10 ‘blackmail’ claims

The senior Tory backbencher who accused No 10 of trying to “blackmail” MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson is to meet police to discuss his allegations. William Wragg said he will be meeting a Scotland Yard detective in the House of Commons early next week, raising the prospect police could open an investigation.
POLITICS
newschain

No 10 efforts to save Johnson are illegal, Commons standards chairman claims

The senior MP who heads the Commons “sleaze” watchdog has warned Government attempts to pressurise Tory MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson are illegal. Chris Bryant, chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, said threats to withdraw public funding from MPs’ constituencies amounted to “misconduct in public office” and should be referred to the police.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces threat of legal action over blackmail claims

Boris Johnson is facing the threat of legal action over the alleged intimidation of Tory MPs who are demanding his head over the Partygate scandal.Lawyers from the Good Law Project have sent the prime minister a letter before action warning that alleged threats to withhold government funding from rebel MPs’ constituencies were an “unlawful misuse of ministerial powers” which may amount to misconduct in public office.The move came as Downing Street refused to investigate claims from senior Tory William Wragg that MPs have been subjected to blackmail by whips, despite a cabinet minister’s call for them to “get to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Wragg
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘There is no leadership election’ – Liz Truss voices support for Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has supported Boris Johnson and said “there is no leadership election” amid pressure on him to resign as Prime Minister While Tory MPs continue to disagree over his position, Ms Truss told reporters during a visit to Australia that Mr Johnson “100%” has her support and she wants him to “continue as long as possible in his job”.Speaking at the Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (Aukmin) in Sydney, she said: “The Prime Minister has my 100% support.“He is doing an excellent job. Britain was one of the first countries to roll out the Covid vaccine.“We’ve had a...
POLITICS
SFGate

UK lawmaker says he'll go to police with 'blackmail' claims

LONDON (AP) — A British politician who accuses the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will take his allegations to the police. William Wragg, a lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party, said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation” that amounted to “blackmail.” He alleged that rebellious lawmakers had been threatened with a loss of public funding for their constituencies and had had embarrassing stories about them leaked to the press.
U.K.
The Independent

Government accused of ‘complete abandonment of moral compass’ amid claims of whips threatening MPs

The chairman of the Commons sleaze committee Chris Bryant has claimed he has spoken to “about a dozen” Tory MPs threatened by whips, as hit out at the government’s “complete abandonment of any kind of moral compass”.The Labour MP’s remarks came after the Conservative MP William Wragg — who first made the incendiary allegations of “blackmail” by government whips — said he will meet with and officer from the Metropolitan Police to discuss the claims next week.Mr Wragg claimed on Thursday that the prime minister’s Conservative critics were receiving threats to “withdraw investments” from constituents, as well as “intimidation”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackmail#Bullying#British Politics#Uk#Cabinet#Tories#Labour#Sky News#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

MPs subjected to ‘blackmail’ as Boris Johnson fights for political life, claims senior Tory

Rebel Tory MPs have spoken of facing intimidation and threats for turning against Boris Johnson, following a bombshell claim that those close to the prime minister have resorted to blackmail to keep him in office.Senior Conservative William Wragg sensationally revealed that he had received reports of Johnson loyalists threatening to place smear stories in the press about Tories considering declarations of no confidence in the prime minister.And he said that MPs had told him of warnings that investment in their constituencies would be at risk if they failed to back Mr Johnson in battle to save his political life.The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sturgeon urges independent inquiry into ‘blackmail’ claims from PM’s opponents

Scotland’s First Minister has said an independent inquiry should be launched into allegations that Tory MPs calling for the Prime Minister to quit have faced blackmail and intimidation.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”.He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, Government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.With everyday right now, Boris Johnson is tarnishing the office of Prime MinisterNicola SturgeonNicola...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Rebel Tories 'threaten to expose secret recording' of 'blackmail' threats made by government whips as Kwasi Kwarteng dismisses claims MPs' constituencies were targeted saying he 'doesn't think this is happening'

Rebel Tories are threatening to release a secret recording of Government whips' 'blackmail' threats as their battle with Boris Johnson took an astonishing new turn. Backbenchers pushing for the Prime Minister to be replaced amid Partygate chaos claim to have taped party enforcers attempting to bully MPs, as well as having copies of text messages.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-Tory MP who defected to Labour says he faced threat over proposed school

The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour claimed he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.The Bury South MP said the “threat” over the school led to him questioning his position in the Conservative Party.Speaking to BBC North West, he said: “I was threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I did not vote in one particular way.“This is a town that’s not had a high school...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Voices: Claims of bullying and blackmail now amount to a ‘quiet day’ for the prime minister

A quiet day, if anything, for the perma-beleagured prime minister. No one’s defected. No fresh allegations of naked jelly-wrestling parties in the Downing Street garden in lockdown. All that’s really happened is one of his senior backbenchers using parliamentary privilege to accuse the whips office of bullying and blackmailing MPs, and to encourage said MPs to get the police involved.Quite a serious allegation, that, made by select committee chairman William Wragg, who was last seen bothering this column four years ago, when he appeared on the House of Commons terrace to waggle his order paper in exaltation at Nigel Farage...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray report: When will she publish findings of Downing Street party probe?

Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance as Tory MPs await the findings of a inquiry by Sue Gray into Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions.The investigation into the gatherings reportedly obtained an email yesterday showing that an aide to the PM was warned that the now infamous garden gathering of 20 May 2020 was against the rules.The email, and reports of at least 12 other alleged rule-breaking gatherings, are being investigated internally by a senior civil servant who has been tasked with establishing the facts of what happened at each.On 8 December last year, the prime minister, who...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Looks like checkmate’ for Boris Johnson, says senior Tory MP

Senior Conservative MP Steve Baker has said it looked like “checkmate” for Boris Johnson, suggesting that the prime minister’s time at No 10 was coming to an end over the partygate scandal.The influential Brexiteer, a leading figure in the Covid Research Group of Tory lockdown-sceptics, said the public were “furious” over the drinks party held at Downing Street at during lockdown.“It’s a sorry situation that we’re in, I’m appalled that we’ve reached this position,” Mr Baker told Nick Robinson on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.“We didn’t make Boris Johnson for his meticulous grasp of tedious rules, but this is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who are the whips and what do they do?

Tory MP William Wragg has accused the Government of an aggressive whipping operation against those who are suspected of having wavering support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Here, the PA news agency looks at the whipping system in Parliament – Who are the whips, and what do they do?All parties have whips – parliamentarians who are charged with keeping MPs and peers in line and voting the way their party wants them to.The name comes from the term “whipper-in”, the person who, in hunting, would keep the hounds in the pack using a whip.How they do this varies, and it is not...
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate: Boris Johnson clings on despite demand to ‘in the name of God, go’

Boris Johnson was battling on after a senior Tory demanded “in the name of God go” and a Conservative MP defected to Labour over allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.Former Brexit secretary David Davis called for the Prime Minister’s resignation in a Commons intervention on Wednesday before later warning the party faces “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” if they do not act swiftly to oust him.Minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford dramatically switched sides, refusing to “defend the indefensible” over alleged breaches of Covid rules.But Mr Johnson was said to have been handed...
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM denies blackmailing Tory rebels

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday dismissed new allegations that his aides had tried to "blackmail" and threaten Conservative rebels, in a potentially criminal twist to Downing Street's "partygate" scandal. Scotland's First Minister First Minister Nicola Sturgeon alleged the charge amounted to "corruption", and accused Johnson of "tarnishing the office of prime minister".
U.K.
