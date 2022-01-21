ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French probe CitationJet level-bust incident with Hop Embraer 170

By In association with Embraer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench investigators are probing an incident in which a Cessna CitationJet passed over a Hop Embraer 170 after suffering an in-flight altitude deviation. The CitationJet – a 1995 airframe operated by VallJet and registered F-HGPG...

simpleflying.com

Montenegro To Buy An Embraer E195 For Its National Airline

Air Montenegro’s fleet will soon grow to three Embraer aircraft after the Montenegrin government decided to purchase an E195 for the airline. The E195, formerly belonging to Montenegro Airlines, does not have a left engine, and Air Montenegro does not have the funds to purchase it. Air Montenegro will...
WORLD
Flight Global.com

Dassault secures 14-year Mirage 2000 maintenance deal for French air force

Dassault Aviation has been awarded a long-term contract to maintain the French air force’s Mirage 2000-series combat aircraft until their retirement next decade. Announced on 17 January, the ”Balzac” deal was approved by the defence ministry’s Directorate of Aeronautical Maintenance. “With Balzac, Dassault Aviation is pursuing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Spanish Customs Service receives final Dauphin delivery

Airbus Helicopters has delivered final Dauphin to roll off its Marignane production line, with the AS365 N3 handed over to the Spanish Customs Service. Customised at the airframer’s facility in Albacete, the 4.5t medium-twin is equipped with an electro-optical turret, a radar, a tactical communications system and a search light.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Il-96 to serve as testbed for high-thrust PD-35 engine

Russian aerospace developers intend to use the Ilyushin Il-96 as a testbed for the high-thrust Aviadvigatel PD-35 engine. The powerplant is being developed for potential large transport aircraft, and the Russian government recently allocated over Rb44 billion ($575 million) to the programme. Deputy trade and industry minister Oleg Bocharov, speaking...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Breeze to introduce Airbus A220 on 17 routes in Q2

US start-up carrier Breeze Airways will introduce its new Airbus A220-300s on 17 routes beginning in May. The Salt Lake City-based low-cost airline says on 19 January that the new aircraft will offer customers a premium experience that includes first-class seats. The airline is selling the seats in what it calls its “nicest” fare class, from $99.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aerospace & Defense
Flight Global.com

C919 deliveries to commence in 2022: Report

A senior Comac official has told local news media that the company will start delivering its C919 narrowbody aircraft in 2022, while stressing that the pandemic’s impact on production is still “under control”. Comac deputy general manager and chief accountant Wu Yongliang was quoted in Shanghai-based news...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Piaggio administrator eyes speedy sale at second attempt

Potential bidders for Piaggio Aerospace have until the end of February to register their interest in acquiring the company after Vincenzo Nicastro, the extraordinary commissioner charged with salvaging the Italian firm, re-opened the sale process. Talks with an exclusive bidder collapsed last autumn, leaving the P180 Avanti maker heading into...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the flights that have been cancelled due to 5G rollout

British Airways is among several airlines to ground flights to and from the US because of safety concerns over new 5G deployment.There are concerns that the telecom system could interfere with some types of radio altimeter – equipment critical for landings.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said: “Because the proposed 5G deployment involves a new combination of power levels, frequencies, proximity to flight operations, and other factors, the FAA will need to impose restrictions on flight operations using certain types of radar altimeter equipment close to antennas in 5G networks.”The Boeing 777 aircraft – the leading long-haul, wide-bodied plane worldwide – is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Embraer Sells Two Portuguese Subsidiaries to Aernnova

DALLAS – Embraer and Spanish aerostructures manufacturer Aernnova have announced a new strategic partnership involving two subsidiaries: Embraer Portugal Estruturas Metálicas (EEM) and Embraer Portugal Estruturas em Compósitos (EEC). The two subsidiaries are located inside the Aeronautical Industry Park of Évora. According to an Embraer press...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Entrepreneur

Embraer's (ERJ) Arm Announces Partnership With Falko for eVTOL

Embraer S.A.’s ERJ subsidiary, Eve UAM, LLC (EVE), recently revealed a Letter of Intent that mentions a possible order of 200 of Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL). The order has been awarded by an aircraft leasing company, Falko Regional Aircraft Limited (Falko). The Letter of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Embraer Lessor Falko Signs LOI For Eve EVTOLs

As Eve Urban Air Mobility prepares to go public as an independent entity, it is leaning heavily on its parent company Embraer and that includes access to its customer base. Falko Regional Aircraft, an established lessor of Embraer’s E-Jets, is the latest to sign a letter of intent (LOI) to order Eve...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

This battery-powered plane is the world’s fastest electric vehicle

Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Innovation electric plane has been named the world’s fastest electric vehicle after speed records were officially recognised.The company submitted its data to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) in November, and it has now been confirmed.The battery-powered plane flew at 345mph in November, reaching a top speed of 387mph during its test flights and smashing previous records.It also climbed 3,000 metres in 202 seconds.Pilot Phill O’Dell, who manned the aircraft, called the record-breaking flight “the highlight of my career” and a “momentous occasion”." width="500">The Spirit of Innovation’s battery contains 6,480 cells, providing enough power to charge 7,500 phones.It...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Pakistan pilot refuses to fly after emergency landing because shift had ended

A Pakistan pilot refused to complete a journey because his shift ended after the plane had to make an emergency landing.A plane with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national air carrier, was scheduled to leave Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and fly to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The PIA pilot, however, had to make an emergency landing shortly after take off at Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport due to bad weather conditions.The pilot then refused to fly, saying his shift hours had ended, according to The Express Tribune.The sudden turn of events led to brief chaos after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways cancels US flights over 5G safety fears

British Airways is among the airlines cancelling US flights due to 5G safety concerns.The action is in response to fears that the activation of the C-band strand of the mobile phone service near US airports on Wednesday could disrupt planes’ navigation systems.Boeing 777s are thought to be particularly at risk of being affected.The introduction of the technology has been halted in some parts of the US but is going ahead elsewhere.Follow live coverage of the 5G travel disruptionsWe are monitoring the situation in the US closelyBritish AirwaysThe UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it has “issued safety advice” to airlines.British...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Airbus cancels Qatar’s order for 50 A321neos

Airbus confirms it has terminated a contract to sell 50 A321neos to Qatar Airways, a move coming amid an ongoing dispute between the companies over alleged A350 quality issues. Airbus does not specify why it took the step of cancelling the order, saying only that the move is “in accordance...

