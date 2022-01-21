ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meat Loaf dies at 74

iosconews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeat Loaf, loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album...

www.iosconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Collaborators share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meat Loaf
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthems#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy