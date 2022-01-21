ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

CDC Officials Urge VI Kids to Get COVID Vaccines

By Mat Probasco
stjohnsource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePediatric vaccines are safe and effective, and a vital tool in preventing severe illness from COVD-19, officials for the Centers for Disease Control said Thursday. As V.I. children return to in-person learning Monday, vaccines become more urgent than ever. In a wide-ranging interview with the Virgin Islands Source, Shana...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother, 29, who refused to get vaccine as she 'wasn't afraid of Covid' dies of virus

A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Kidneys#The Virgin Islands Source#Omicron
Wyoming News

CDC Study Shows Power of Flu Vaccine for Kids

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Flu vaccines protect children against serious illness, even when the vaccine doesn't match the circulating flu virus, according to a new study that reinforces the importance of flu shots. Flu viruses are constantly changing, and the effectiveness of flu vaccines can be influenced by the similarity between the viruses used in vaccine production and the viruses circulating in a given flu season. The composition of flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated to match evolving viruses, but changes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
penncapital-star.com

As flu cases increase, state health officials urge Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, state health officials are urging Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated – for the flu and COVID-19 – this winter. Speaking to reporters in Montgomery County on Thursday, Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said she wanted “to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season.” Johnson was joined at the event by local leaders and other state Health Department officials.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thesungazette.com

Children’s hospitals urge parents to get kids vaccinated

SACRAMENTO – With the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) releasing updated data showing a nearly 100% increase in new pediatric hospital admissions, the California Children’s Hospital Association (CCHA) is urging families to fully vaccinate all eligible children and adults against COVID-19. “California’s children’s hospitals are designed to care for some of the state’s most vulnerable children, whether they’re suffering from respiratory viruses, asthma attacks or cancer, and we perform everything from routine procedures to pediatric organ transplants and cardiac surgery,” CCHA president and CEO Ann-Louise Kuhns said. “Unfortunately, like hospitals across the country, the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is straining our hospitals not only because we have more highly infectious COVID-19 patients to treat—but also because we have fewer staff, nurses and doctors available to care for these children.”
TULARE COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

CDC reports record number of kids hospitalized with COVID

SAN DIEGO — The CDC says pediatric COVID cases have risen dramatically and are now at the highest rate since the start of the pandemic, especially among children too young to get the vaccine. Nationwide, hospital admissions have jumped by nearly 100% in just the past week. At Rady...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WBAL Radio

CDC urges Americans to get moving, but there's no simple solution

(NEW YORK) -- While the benefits of exercise are becoming increasingly well known, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that more than one-fifth of Americans remain physically inactive. In the study, being physically inactive meant no physical activity at all over the past month --...
HEALTH
KUCB

Clinic officials urge Unalaskans not to get retested amid COVID-19 testing shortage

Unalaska’s clinic is out of its most efficient COVID-19 test kits, prompting health officials to recommend against retesting for island residents who test positive with at-home kits. The clinic is now relying exclusively on PCR tests – the Abbott ID Now – which are more “laborious” to run than...
BBC

Covid-19: Pregnant women urged to get vaccine after new study

Pregnant women have been urged to get vaccinated after a new study found an increased risk of birth-related complications after getting Covid-19. Northern Ireland's chief medical officer said Covid in the later stages "can have serious consequences for both mother and baby". Sir Michael McBride said having Covid-19 during pregnancy...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy