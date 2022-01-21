Lady Outlaws defeat Lady Saints; Scrapper boys and Outlaw radio broadcast tonight

EAGLETOWN, OK—Lockesburg’s Legacy Warriors and Lady Warriors traveled to Eagletown for a state-line basketball rivalry Thursday night. The Warriors defeated Eagletown in Lockesburg earlier in the season and a tight rematch was expected. With 6’8 Gunner Farley working under the basket Eagletown led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors were especially helped by a three pointer by Eli Mitchell. Legacy outscored the home team 17-10 in the second quarter, including a pair of three pointer by Mitchell and Joshua Tucker. This sent the Warriors to the locker room at half-time leading 27-24. Eagletown had a strong third quarter taking their best lead of the game by outscoring the Warriors 20-13 in the quarter. The fourth quarter started with the Eagles leading 44-40. Both teams entered the last quarter of the night in the bonus, where free throws would make a difference. The Warriors finished strong, outscoring the home team 21-12. This allowed the Sevier County team to secure a 61-56 victory. Ethan Gallagher led scoring for Legacy with an impressive 39 points. He was aided by Joshua Tucker who put 14 points in the board, as well as buckets by other players. Gallagher grabbed 17 rebounds for the Warriors, followed by 8 by Eli Mitchell and 5 a piece by Joshua Tucker and Layne Schroer. Ozzy Tolendano grabbed four while on the court. Brett Talley and Corban Wilson contributed defense under the goal for the visitors. Eli Mitchell secured 3 charges for the Warriors and led the team with 4 assists. Caleb Leonard gave Eagletown 23 points, followed by Farley with 16.

EAGLETOWN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO