The NFT space is growing rapidly and could have a profound impact on art. That also means that investing in them can have great returns. To start trading NFTs, all you need is a crypto wallet and an account on one of the NFT exchanges. That's why investors first need to pick the strategy that is right for them. This broadly falls into two categories. The first is focused on long-term holding, and the second is on short-term selling.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO