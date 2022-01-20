ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Orendain Wins ‘Poetry Out Loud’ for STX Central High School

By Elisa McKay
stjohnsource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArielle Orendain captured first place in the annual “Poetry Out Loud” schoolwide competition at the 2021-2022 program in December. A total of 10 St. Croix Central High School students vied for the titles. Orendain, a 10th grader, was joined in the winner’s round by 12th grader Daryl...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo High School poetry contest winners celebrated

Manteo High School students Raveen Abellanosa and Jenna Moxley are winners in the Career and Technical Education Poetry Contest. They are joined by Superintendent John Farrelly and Dare County school board member David Twiddy at December’s meeting of the Dare County Board of Education.
DARE COUNTY, NC
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Grugan Wins Local Poetry Out Loud Competition

Four Tyrone students competed in Tyrone’s second annual local level of the National Poetry Out Loud Competition on Friday, January 6, 2022. Senior Mario Grugan won and sophomore Alysa Wheland was the runner-up. Grugan will move on to the next level of competition. “. It was a really good competition...
TYRONE, PA
Journal & Sunday Journal

Poetry Out Loud competition returns to Spring Mills High in person

SPRING MILLS – Spring Mills High School hosted an in-person Poetry Out Loud competition on Friday, which included recitations of poetry from students and guest speakers. The winner, along with the second- and third-place finishers, were announced at the end of the day. According to the official national website,...
SPRING MILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry Foundation#Arts Education#Highschool#Stx Central High School#Cdc
Cedar Republican

SHS holds annual Poetry Out Loud Recitation Contest

Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages high school students to learn …. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Puerto Rico
montanarightnow.com

Great Falls Central High School experiencing sewage block

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Central Catholic High School is letting students out of school early due to a sewage backup Tuesday. Central posted on Facebook they are letting students out of school to prevent contaminating them with sewage. Maintenance is on their way to fix the issue. The...
GREAT FALLS, MT
stjohnsource.com

UVI Bulletin Board for January and February

UVI and NASA to Host Global Outreach Program for VI and International Students As part of a growing collaboration between the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to promote STEM education, Virgin Islands students will join students from around the world to learn about the array of opportunities available in the fields of STEM and how they can take part in internships, science education and citizen science activities offered by the space agency. The annual, week-long outreach event will offer 17 virtual sessions to be held Jan. 24-28 featuring live presentations from NASA scientists including Virgin Islander Simmione Fullwood. Another important topic to be explored throughout the week is climate change.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Minnesota

7 St. Paul Public Schools Move To Distance Learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Seven St. Paul Public Schools will temporarily move to online learning next week. Galtier Elementary, Creative Arts High School, Humboldt High School, and Rivereast Elementary and Secondary School moved to virtual learning on Friday and are scheduled to return in-person on Wednesday. Central High School, Highwood Hills Elementary School and St. Paul Music Academy will be online starting Monday and will return to in-person on Thursday. Earlier this week, hundreds of SPPS students walked out to demand better COVID-19 precautions in order to stay in school. Demands included more KN95 and N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus, and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Cedar Republican

SHS holds annual Poetry Out Loud Recitation Contest

Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages high school students to learn …. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy