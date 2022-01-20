Orendain Wins ‘Poetry Out Loud’ for STX Central High School

UVI and NASA to Host Global Outreach Program for VI and International Students As part of a growing collaboration between the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to promote STEM education, Virgin Islands students will join students from around the world to learn about the array of opportunities available in the fields of STEM and how they can take part in internships, science education and citizen science activities offered by the space agency. The annual, week-long outreach event will offer 17 virtual sessions to be held Jan. 24-28 featuring live presentations from NASA scientists including Virgin Islander Simmione Fullwood. Another important topic to be explored throughout the week is climate change.

