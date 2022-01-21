What Airbnb’s Atlanta Office Means For The Local Startup Scene

With a 70-year history of building structures that shape skylines and communities in Georgia and beyond, H. J. Russell & Company (Russell), founded in Atlanta by the late Herman J. Russell in 1952, has strong roots within Georgia and is one of the largest minority owned firms in the country and state. Those roots have been stretching towards Savannah and have finally reached the city in a meaningful way. Russell has developed, designed, built, renovated, and managed some of the nation’s most complex, high profile projects involving multiple stakeholders and requiring exceptional diplomacy and skill, including the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the HHRM JV (Holder, Hunt, Russell, Moody Joint Venture) and The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC with Clark Construction and Smoot Construction.

