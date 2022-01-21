ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bitter cold again tonight, gradual improvements this weekend

By Damon Matson
localdvm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night: Mostly clear and bitter cold. Winds: N 5-10 mph, Low: 9 (5-12), Wind Chill: -10 to 5. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Light NW, High: 29 (25-32), Low: 16 (12-19) Sunday: Partly cloudy with mountain snow showers possible. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Weather Alert Day For Saturday Due to Potential Nor’easter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Saturday. A coastal storm will bring us a variety of impacts including snow showers, slick roads, gusty winds and the potential for coastal flooding. While we are confident we’ll see accumulating snow, there is still uncertainty about how much we will get, particularly in the Baltimore metro area. Snow is expected to begin later in the day on Friday with the bulk of it falling overnight into Saturday morning. So far, it looks like the highest totals will be over the Eastern Shore, but this is something that we’ll...
BALTIMORE, MD
localdvm.com

Bitterly cold Wednesday coming up

Tonight, our skies will be starry, the breeze will pick up and our temperatures will become bitterly cold. A steady north wind between 10 and 20 mph will result in very cold wind chills overnight. Most of the area will see wind chills bottom out in the single digits above zero, but sub-zero wind chills are expected for the mountains and around -15 F along the Allegheny Front where a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect. The bitter cold will be with us all day Wednesday and into Thursday bringing us daytime highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s Wednesday, with high temperatures on Thursday around freezing. As we head into Friday and the start of the weekend, a potential winter storm threat is in the cards, especially for those along and east of I-95. We still have time to watch the storm unfold, but currently, it appears that some accumulating snow is possible. This is a complex situation that will become clearer over the next few days. The other story will be the winds with this system, as behind the storm, arctic air will once again pay us a visit Sunday and heading into Monday. Later next week, the upper-level weather pattern changes, and a slight warming trend is possible. Stay tuned on all fronts with WDVM’s weather team!
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
KSLA

Cold tonight then gradually warming up

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very cold tonight! It will be down to below freezing for all of the ArkLaTex. Plus the feels-like temperature will be even lower. However, temperatures will be on their way back up over the next few days. Overnight, it will be very cold. Temperatures will...
ENVIRONMENT
klkntv.com

Gradual warm-up in to the weekend

While southeast Nebraska experienced a cool winter-like day Tuesday, temperatures will begin to rise over the coming days, eventually reaching the 50°s for the start of the weekend. Before it warms up we have to get through Wednesday morning. Clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop down to...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Child Advisory In Effect For Entire Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Tuesday night for the entire area due to dangerously cold wind chills around -20 to -30 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Wednesday morning will feature a low in Chicago of -6°, which will be the coldest temperature in the city since February 7, 2021. (Credit: CBS) Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero for much of the day. It won’t be as cold Wednesday night thanks to the return of a south wind. Lows will be in the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Potential Nor’Easter, Bomb Cyclone Could Bring Snow This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the threat for a nor’easter as we end the work-week and head into the weekend. Low pressure is expected to develop off the coast of the Carolinas and then rapidly strengthen as it brings impacts to the eastern seaboard before heading toward the Canadian Maritimes. There is still a lot of uncertainty as we analyze computer model trends, however, some details are becoming more clear. It is still too soon to pinpoint the storm track at this time, and snowfall amounts and the bullseye area that receives the highest amounts will...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Air#Wind Chill#North Wind#Light Nw#40
localdvm.com

Stay warm the next 24 hours as some of the coldest air of the season will be with us

Tonight, our skies will be starry, the breeze will pick up and our temperatures will become bitterly cold. A steady north wind between 10 and 20 mph will result in very cold wind chills overnight. Most of the area will see wind chills bottom out in the single digits above zero, but sub-zero wind chills are expected for the mountains and around -15 F along the Allegheny Front where a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wednesday Kicks Off Run Of Frigid Cold Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The chill has returned. Four of the next five days will see lows in single-digit morning temperatures. Wind chills are near 0° today. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The surface air temperature will be colder tomorrow morning. I have Thursday morning lows tomorrow falling to 3°. Morning lows this morning will fall to around 9 degrees. While we will get a brief break from the chill on Friday, our coldest wind chill morning over the next week will likely occur on Saturday morning. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJFW-TV

Bitterly cold Tuesday night into Wednesday

Northern Wisconsin will be experiencing bitter cold temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with wind chills possibly dipping down near 40 degrees below zero. A wind chill advisory is in effect from 6:00 Tuesday evening to noon on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says and artic mass combined with northwest...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect, Wind Chills Dropping Well Below Zero

By Albert Ramon and Mary Kay Kleist CHICAGO (CBS) — As the center of the Arctic air mass drifted overhead Tuesday night, temperatures were dropping below zero in all areas, including the city. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory that began Tuesday night. (Credit: CBS) The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana through noon Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin...
CHICAGO, IL
localdvm.com

Another cold night to come

This morning, temperatures were in the teens and 20s across the DC metro and surrounding mountains and valleys. Another cold start Thursday with lows to begin the morning in the teens and single digits. Some locations across the mountains and a few in the valleys will see lows at or below zero. However, highs will bounce into the 30s at least before we see a chance of snow Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect and temperatures are dangerously low. Wednesday morning temperatures start below zero with wind chills feeling like -30 degrees. Sunny skies will look warm, but highs will only reach 12 degrees with wind chills below zero. CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza with the First Alert Weather says frostbite on exposed skin can happen in as little as 30 minutes. Souza is also warning to limit time outside due to black ice, causing dangerous walking and driving conditions. There’s an end in sight to this deep freeze. Thursday’s going to be a much milder day with temperatures climbing to 30 degrees with a chance of scattered snow showers.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy