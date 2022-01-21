ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Is there any difference between Apple Watch models? We tested the 6 and 7 series to find out

By BestReviews, Brett Dvoretz
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1zJm_0drrXvvO00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a smartwatch for the first time or upgrading to a newer one, Apple’s Watch 6 and Watch 7 are both popular choices worth considering. I decided to put them to the test to see how they perform and how they compare to each other in features and functionality.

After a bit of testing, I learned that while both offer a bevy of useful wellness and connectivity features, which I quickly integrated into my daily life, the Apple Watch 7 edges out the previous iteration, the Apple Watch 6 , in a few key areas.

What is the Apple Watch 6?

The Apple Watch 6 is a one-generation-old, water-resistant smartwatch from one of the world’s most popular consumer companies. It boasts a plethora of health and connectivity features, including sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and an electrocardiogram sensor. It also offers GPS and Siri integration and smart notifications.

Our experience with the Apple Watch 6

As expected, I found setting up and operating the Apple Watch 6 to be intuitive. The interface makes sense and, though the small screen can take a little getting used to, navigating through the various preinstalled and downloadable apps soon became second nature. The Always-On Retina display is bright enough to be seen in full sun and has vibrant colors that make everything pop on the screen.

One feature I really appreciated on the Apple Watch 6 was the Siri integration, which allowed me to access many of the watch’s features without ever having to touch it. Voice commands were easily recognized too, so I never found myself having to repeat them.

Its fitness tracking functions worked well, and both the GPS and distance tracker appeared to be accurate when comparing the results of my runs with those on my iPhone. If you exercise regularly, you will definitely appreciate this, as it means you can leave your phone at home and simply use your AirPods and Apple Watch to track your exercise and listen to music.

I also tested the sleep tracking features, which provided me with some useful information like how many hours of restful sleep I got and my sleeping respiratory rate. However, I don’t see myself using it often, since I will generally be charging my Apple Watch 6 while sleeping to ensure it has enough juice to last through the day.

Where to buy the Apple Watch 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBvyo_0drrXvvO00

The Apple Watch 6 can be purchased at Amazon .

SHOP NOW

What is the Apple Watch 7?

The newest Apple smartwatch release, the Watch 7 offers some notable improvements over the Watch 6 that many users will appreciate. These include a larger screen, faster charging, a digital QWERTY keyboard and a more durable build with its IP6X dust resistance rating and 50% thicker crystal covering the screen.

Our experience with the Apple Watch 7

Much of the functionality of the Apple Watch 7 is identical to that of the Watch 6, so it didn’t come as much of a surprise that the experience felt somewhat similar. That said, the larger screen on the Watch 7 was definitely a welcome addition that made the text easier to read and removed some of the navigation awkwardness I felt when starting out with the various apps on the Watch 6. Thankfully, Apple was able to achieve a 20% larger screen size with just a 1-millimeter increase in the overall size of the watch itself by shrinking the bezel.

According to Apple, the display is also 70% brighter when indoors and your wrist is down. This may not seem like a big deal, but it did make it easier to view the display at a glance when typing on my keyboard and doing various other everyday tasks.

Another thing worth noting is that I found myself using the sleep tracking features more with the Watch 7 than the Watch 6. This is due to the reduced charging time that allows me to plug in my watch and get a full charge in the hour it takes me to get ready in the morning before work.

I tend not to be too rough on my devices, so I haven’t yet put Apple’s durability claims to the test with the Watch 7. However, the thicker crystal does give me a little more peace of mind that I won’t damage the watch if I accidentally knock it against a wall or my desk.

Where to buy the Apple Watch 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fglcM_0drrXvvO00

The Apple Watch 7 can be purchased at Amazon .

SHOP NOW

Other products worth considering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDCxq_0drrXvvO00

Apple Watch SE

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable than the Apple Watch 6 or 7, but with many of the same features, the Watch SE fits the bill.

Sold by Amazon .

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5zHh_0drrXvvO00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

If you own an Android phone, you’ll be better off with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 than any of  Apple’s smartwatches. It features similar fitness and connectivity features, but it integrates with the Android ecosystem better.

Sold by Amazon .

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Watch#Smart Watch#Bestreviews#Gps#The Apple Watch 6 As
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Have To Turn Off ASAP

There are a number of settings on your iPhone and, if you’re like many people, you’re ignoring half of them. That’s perfectly fine (in most cases). But one place where it isn’t doing you any good is when it comes to your privacy. Some phone settings are literally giving away personal information about your whereabouts and daily habits and routines that you would probably rather keep to yourself. Luckily, there is an easy fix for this. If protecting your privacy is a big concern, Apple experts agree: this is the one setting you have to turn off ASAP.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Browser To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

With so much talk about the apps that can be invading your privacy big time and using your data to sell to advertisers (hello, Facebook), it’s important to remember that the web browser that you rely on each day is also worth considering because it can cause both battery drainage AND privacy breaches. If you can’t tell the difference between Firefox and Chrome or really don’t believe there is much of a difference, Tech Expert Danka Delic at ProPrivacy is here to set the record straight — this is the worst browser to use on your iPhone — and two additional browsers to keep on your use-sparingly radar.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Buy a $59 cable modem that’ll make your cable company furious

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We show you how to buy a cable modem so you don't have to pay your cable company anymore. People are so sick and tired of how much cable companies have been charging for pay TV all these years. That's especially true when a huge chunk of that monthly expense shouldn't be your responsibility in the first place.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
Mental_Floss

Is Your iPhone Recording You? Here’s How to Tell

Since the dawn of the smart tech era, private conversations shared at home have become less private. You are reminded of that every time Siri butts into a conversation, or Instagram shows you an ad for the shoe brand you were discussing five minutes ago. If you're not willing to quit your iPhone cold turkey, there is a way to identify any secret recordings that may be happening on your device.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is at Walmart

Buying a brand-new TV is a big decision, so you want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Many of our favorite TVs come from TCL, a manufacturer well-known for creating sharp, functional, and well-priced displays. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen from the brand. Right now at Walmart, you can pick up this 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K Smart TV for just $319, which is a whopping $281 off the regular price of $600. That’s an absolute steal of a price considering what you’re getting. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best 4K TV deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

TCL announces 98-inch XL QLED TV, and you can buy it today

Last year, TCL announced an “XL” TV series that aimed to offer very big 85-inch displays for prices below what you’d pay for a similarly enormous set from, say, Samsung or LG. And in the first week of 2022, the XL lineup is going even larger. Today TCL is introducing a new 98-inch 4K QLED TV that’s available for purchase immediately. The 98R754 is a Google TV-based set that offers features like 4K gaming at 120Hz.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart has amazing 75-inch TV deals under $700 today

If you’re looking to pick up a new TV, then these Walmart TV deals have you covered, with a minimum of $120 in savings on three different TVs: the ONN Roku TV 75″ Class, TCL 75″ Class 4-Series, and the Hisense 75″ Class 4K, all excellent TVs if you’re into the home theatre experience.
SHOPPING
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy